Chris Stapleton and Wife Morgane Choose Privacy

It’s evident that family comes first in the Stapleton clan following the announcement that Chris Stapleton’s wife Morgane welcomed the couple’s fifth child.
Above all, they value their progeny’s privacy and have chosen not to disclose the baby’s name and sex. They are also parents of three sons, including two twin boys who were born in April 2018, and one daughter, and they have opted not to reveal their names publicly.
Reba McEntire helped the Stapletons announce the arrival of their twin boys at the 2018 ACM Awards when she accepted album of the year on his behalf while he was with family.
Congratulations to @ChrisStapleton who has won Album of the Year and just welcomed TWINS! #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/nAsBACSuEo
— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 16, 2018
Thank you for all the love! We’re so grateful to finally be home with our sweet family. We would like to say a special thank you to all the incredible nurses & doctors at Centennial Women’s & Children’s Hospital in Nashville. At more than a month early, we had a week long stay in the nicu & the incredible people there kept our boys healthy & happy. Words cannot express our gratitude for you all & what you did for our family. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you! ♥️♥️
Morgane is one of the hit songwriters behind Carrie Underwood’s “Don’t Forget to Remember Me.” The Stapletons celebrate 12 years of marriage Oct. 30.
The All-American Road Show resumes July 9 in Allentown, Pa.