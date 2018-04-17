Chris Stapleton and Wife Morgane Choose Privacy

Couple Keeps it Classy in Announcing Fifth Child’s Birth

It’s evident that family comes first in the Stapleton clan following the announcement that Chris Stapleton’s wife Morgane welcomed the couple’s fifth child.

Above all, they value their progeny’s privacy and have chosen not to disclose the baby’s name and sex. They are also parents of three sons, including two twin boys who were born in April 2018, and one daughter, and they have opted not to reveal their names publicly.

Reba McEntire helped the Stapletons announce the arrival of their twin boys at the 2018 ACM Awards when she accepted album of the year on his behalf while he was with family.

Congratulations to @ChrisStapleton who has won Album of the Year and just welcomed TWINS! #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/nAsBACSuEo — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 16, 2018

Morgane is one of the hit songwriters behind Carrie Underwood’s “Don’t Forget to Remember Me.” The Stapletons celebrate 12 years of marriage Oct. 30.

The All-American Road Show resumes July 9 in Allentown, Pa.