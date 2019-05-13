Carrie Underwood’s Son Dresses to Impress

If there is one thing that’s for sure on Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour 360, it’s that her four-year-old son, Isaiah, has five surrogate aunts who have his back for forever and ever, amen.

They are tour openers Runaway June’s Naomi Cooke, Hannah Mulholland and Jennifer Wayne and Maddie & Tae’s Tae Dye and Maddie Marlow. But it looks like he’s especially taken a shine to Marlow.

This morning my 4-year-old, who hates wearing jeans, asked to wear jeans so he could “look cute for Maddie.” He also asked me to fix his hair and to get him some flowers that he could give to her. Don’t you break his heart @MaddieMarlow !!! — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) May 9, 2019

Underwood has one of the most demanding tours this summer with performances scheduled every other day through June 23. After that, the next leg resumes Sept. 10 in San Diego, Calif.

