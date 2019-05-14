Dustin Lynch Rides the Road to Chart Success

The road is central to country music. It’s an avenue of escape from soul-killing pain and provincialism — as in Jason Aldean’s “Rearview Town” and Sweethearts of the Rodeo’s “Midnight Girl in a Sunset Town.”

Or it’s the welcoming way back to one’s heart’s desire — as in John Denver’s “Country Roads” or Porter Wagoner’s “Highway Headin’ South.” Sometimes, it’s the trail to a triumphant homecoming — as chronicled in Johnny Carver’s “Yellow Ribbon,” or a trail of tears to a sad return — as in Elvis Presley’s “Long Black Limousine.”

The road looms large in the hit songs of Dustin Lynch, too, who’s observing his 34th birthday today (May 14). But it doesn’t fit into any of the categories above. As Lynch sings about it, the road becomes the gateway to frisky romances.

Here’s a look back at the roads he’s traveled so far: