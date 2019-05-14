Women Lead 2019 Americana Nominees

</noscript> </div>

The Milk Carton Kids’ Kenneth Pattengale and Joey Ryan revealed the nominees via Facebook Live Tuesday (May 14) at the private rehearsals for “Mavis & Friends: Celebrating 80 Years of Mavis Staples” at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium.

The winners will be revealed during the Americana Honors and Awards show on Sept. 11 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium during the 2019 Americana Music Festival and Conference, which runs from Sept. 10-15. The recipient for the organization’s lifetime achievement award will be revealed leading up to the event.

Album of the Year

To the Sunset, Amanda Shires

Producer: Dave Cobb

The Tree, Lori McKenna

Producer: Dave Cobb

The Tree of Forgiveness, John Prine

Producer: Dave Cobb

Walk Through Fire, Yola

Producer: Dan Auerbach

Artist of the Year

Brandi Carlile

Rhiannon Giddens

Kacey Musgraves

Mavis Staples

Duo/Group

I’m With Her

Our Native Daughters

Tedeschi Trucks Band

The War and Treaty

Emerging Artist

Jade Bird

J.S. Ondara

Erin Rae

The War and Treaty

Yola

Song of the Year

“By Degrees,” Mark Erelli, Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, Lori McKenna, Anaïs Mitchell & Josh Ritter

“Mockingbird,” Ruston Kelly

“People Get Old,” Lori McKenna

“Summer’s End,” John Prine

Instrumentalist of the Year

Chris Eldridge

Eamon McLoughlin

Chris Powell

Michael Rinne