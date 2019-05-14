Women Lead 2019 Americana Nominees

VIDEO
The 2019 artist of the year nominees are Brandi Carlile, Rhiannon Giddens, Kacey Musgraves and Mavis Staples.
The Milk Carton Kids’ Kenneth Pattengale and Joey Ryan revealed the nominees via
Facebook Live Tuesday (May 14) at the private rehearsals for “Mavis & Friends: Celebrating 80 Years of Mavis Staples” at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium.
The winners will be revealed during the Americana Honors and Awards show on Sept. 11 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium during the 2019 Americana Music Festival and Conference, which runs from Sept. 10-15. The recipient for the organization’s lifetime achievement award will be revealed leading up to the event.
Album of the Year
To the Sunset, Amanda Shires
Producer: Dave Cobb
The Tree, Lori McKenna
Producer: Dave Cobb
The Tree of Forgiveness, John Prine
Producer: Dave Cobb
Walk Through Fire, Yola
Producer: Dan Auerbach
Artist of the Year
Brandi Carlile
Rhiannon Giddens
Kacey Musgraves
Mavis Staples
Duo/Group
I’m With Her
Our Native Daughters
Tedeschi Trucks Band
The War and Treaty
Emerging Artist
Jade Bird
J.S. Ondara
Erin Rae
The War and Treaty
Yola
Song of the Year
“By Degrees,” Mark Erelli, Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, Lori McKenna, Anaïs Mitchell & Josh Ritter
“Mockingbird,” Ruston Kelly
“People Get Old,” Lori McKenna
“Summer’s End,” John Prine
Instrumentalist of the Year
Chris Eldridge
Eamon McLoughlin
Chris Powell
Michael Rinne
Lauren Tingle is a Tennessean and storyteller who eats music for breakfast, lunch and dinner. When she’s not writing or rocking out, she enjoys yoga and getting lost in the great outdoors.