Women Lead 2019 Americana Nominees

Twenty-One Female Musicians Nominated in Six Categories
by 5/14/2019

The nominees for the 18th Americana Music Association Awards reflect a year that has been dominated by inspiring women. Including Tedeschi Trucks Band’s Susan Tedeschi and The War and Treaty’s Tanya Totter, there are 21 female musicians nominated in 2019’s six categories.

