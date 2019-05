CMT Music Awards: Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown Among First Round Performers

Country music’s biggest acts have all signed up to be part of a legendary 2019 CMT Music Awards. The show is set to be a record-breaking night by hosting the most. performances. ever. in the event’s 17-year history.

The first performers to join the ceremony are Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett. More of the all-star lineup will be revealed in the days leading up to the most epic CMT Music Awards. Two-time, CMTMA-winning group, Little Big Town, will host the production live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena June 5 at 8 p.m. ET.



Underwood has won the most belt buckles in the show’s history with 18 CMTMAs to her name. She heads to the event nominated in two categories including the night’s top honor of video of the year for “Cry Pretty.”Last year’s CMTMAs marked the first time Dan + Shay and Brown each took home major industry awards on live television when they won duo video (“Tequila”) and collaborative video of the year (“What Ifs” featuring Lauren Alaina), respectively. Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney’s “Speechless” is nominated for video and duo video of the year. Brown is nominated for video and male video of the year for “Good as You” and “Lose It,” respectively.An eight-time nominee, Ballerini heads to the CMT Music Awards with two nominations including video and female video of the year for “Miss Me More.”CMT was one of the first organizations to present Bryan a major industry award when he won the USA Weekend breakthrough video of the year in 2010 for “Do I.” He is a five-time CMTMA winner who has two 2019 nominations including male video of the year for “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset.”Morris is up for three awards including the night’s top honor of video of the year for “GIRL.” Morris and Brandi Carlile’s performance of “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” from the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year special is nominated for CMT performance of the year.Rhett has been nominated for 12 belt buckles since 2014, and he won male video of the year for “Die a Happy Man” in 2016. “Life Changes” is nominated for male video of the year.Tickets to the 2019 CMT Music Awards are on sale through Ticketmaster . VIP packages are available through CID Entertainment

Voting to determine the winners in each category is underway at CMT.com through 11:59 p.m. ET on June 4. The top five video of the year finalists will be announced the morning of the show, and fans will be able to vote for their favorites in the category all day and throughout the special at CMT.com and via Twitter.

Join the conversation by following @CMT on Twitter and Instagram, using hashtag #CMTawards and liking the CMT Music Awards on Facebook.