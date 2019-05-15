CMT Music Awards: Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown Among First Round Performers

Country music’s biggest acts have all signed up to be part of a legendary 2019 CMT Music Awards. The show is set to be a record-breaking night by hosting the most. performances. ever. in the event’s 17-year history.
The first performers to join the ceremony are Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett. More of the all-star lineup will be revealed in the days leading up to the most epic CMT Music Awards. Two-time, CMTMA-winning group, Little Big Town, will host the production live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena June 5 at 8 p.m. ET.
