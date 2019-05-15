Danielle Bradbery and Parker McCollum Take On “Shallow”

</noscript> </div>

Holy smokes, can Danielle Bradbery belt with unbridled passion or what?!

The singer recently released her cover of the Grammy and Oscar-winning hit “Shallow” from the Academy Award-winning film A Star is Born, which features Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper as its stars, as we as the originators of this popular song.

From the first moment Bradbery heard the tune, she knew she had to find a way to make it her own.

“When I heard ‘Shallow’ from A Star is Born for the first time, I was blown away. The lyrics, arrangement, Gaga’s voice, and the emotion… I was just speechless,” Bradbery shares with CMT.com.

“Yet as a singer, I couldn’t wait to find a partner to record this song with.”

And that partner would become Bradbery’s friend, talented singer-songwriter Parker McCollum.

Their stunning take on the song has garnered nearly a million streams on Spotify so far, and more than proves that when an incredible song is met with incredible singers, the sky is the limit and genre is irrelevant.

Enjoy this brand-new, world premiere video.