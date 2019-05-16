Scenes from Live in the Vineyard with Little Big Town, Brothers Osborne, Et Al.

This Is How Nashville Does Napa Valley, Part II

How do we love thee, Live in the Vineyard Goes Country? Let us count the ways: 22 country artists and bands, three days of live music, stages set up in four of Napa Valley’s most stunning wineries, a couple cool music rooms in downtown Napa, a handful of surprise performances we didn’t even see coming, and samples of the region’s very best reds, whites and rosés all day.

These were some of the very best scenes from the second annual vineyard event from May 14-16.

Regusci Winery, featuring music from Walker Hayes, Lanco and Brad Paisley.

Hall Winery, featuring newcomers Teddy Robb, Brandon Ratcliff, Tenille Townes and Seaforth