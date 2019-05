Scenes from Live in the Vineyard with Little Big Town, Brothers Osborne, Et Al.

This Is How Nashville Does Napa Valley, Part II

How do we love thee, Live in the Vineyard Goes Country? Let us count the ways: 22 country artists and bands, three days of live music, stages set up in four of Napa Valley’s most stunning wineries, a couple cool music rooms in downtown Napa, a handful of surprise performances we didn’t even see coming, and samples of the region’s very best reds, whites and rosés all day.

These were some of the very best scenes from the second annual vineyard event from May 14-16.

Regusci Winery, featuring music from Walker Hayes, Lanco and Brad Paisley.

Hall Winery, featuring newcomers Teddy Robb, Brandon Ratcliff, Tenille Townes and Seaforth

.@brandonratcliff expains the thought behind his song “Slowdown Hometown” and support from his “Nashville Aunt” @AlisonKrauss pic.twitter.com/UjivJYLhPm — CMT (@CMT) May 15, 2019

Round Pond Estate Winery, featuring an in-the-round performance from Caylee Hammack, Ingrid Andress, Hardy and Chris Lane.

@HardyMusic’s “REDNECKER” Makes me want to get on a tractor right about now pic.twitter.com/JjqKFWf4pc — CMT (@CMT) May 15, 2019

Uptown Theatre in downtown Napa, featuring Michael Ray, Cody Johnson, Brothers Osborne and Little Big Town.

Jam Cellars Ballroom at the Blue Note Napa, featuring a late night after-party with Jon Pardi on May 15 and then a send-off brunch on May 16 with performances from Gone West, Morgan Evans, and Scotty McCreery.



It’s the last day of @liveinvineyard Goes Country! But stick around because we have performances from @ScottyMcCreery and more later on. #lite #LITVgoescountry pic.twitter.com/FaCp4mxI3E — CMT (@CMT) May 16, 2019

Also appearing throughout the three days were newer country artists Travis Denning, Runaway June, and Mickey Guyton.

This is how Nashville does Napa. Thank you to @CMT & @liveinvineyard for having me! Loved being able to share some new music too. ❤️ #roseallday #LITV #LITVGoesCountry pic.twitter.com/sNYyPRt7PQ — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) May 15, 2019