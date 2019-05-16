This Is How Nashville Does Napa Valley, Part II

How do we love thee, Live in the Vineyard Goes Country? Let us count the ways: 22 country artists and bands, three days of live music, stages set up in four of Napa Valley’s most stunning wineries, a couple cool music rooms in downtown Napa, a handful of surprise performances we didn’t even see coming, and samples of the region’s very best reds, whites and rosés all day.
These were some of the very best scenes from the second annual vineyard event from May 14-16.
Regusci Winery, featuring music from Walker Hayes, Lanco and Brad Paisley.
Requests from the audience? @BradPaisley’s got JOKES @liveinvineyard #LITV #LITVGoesCountry pic.twitter.com/7tfIRQoOGp
— CMT (@CMT) May 15, 2019
Could honestly listen to @LancoMusic’s “Greatest Love Story” on repeat, FOREVER @liveinvineyard #LITV #LITVGoesCountry pic.twitter.com/GzTW0BRiGO
— CMT (@CMT) May 15, 2019
The inspo behind @walkerhayes’ new single has a very sweet backstory @liveinvineyard #LITV #LITVGoesCounty pic.twitter.com/ZBjeT7Xexb
— CMT (@CMT) May 15, 2019
We’re here kicking off @liveinvineyard with @LancoMusic! Can’t wait to watch them (and so many others) perform! #litvgoescountry pic.twitter.com/bsbtGqwSga
— CMT (@CMT) May 14, 2019
Hall Winery, featuring newcomers Teddy Robb, Brandon Ratcliff, Tenille Townes and Seaforth
Such a ✨magical✨evening watching all these amazing artists on one stage. @weareseaforth @tenilletownes @TeddyRobb @brandonratcliff #LITVgoescountry #LITV @liveinvineyard pic.twitter.com/dfo78neMM3
— CMT (@CMT) May 15, 2019
.@brandonratcliff expains the thought behind his song “Slowdown Hometown” and support from his “Nashville Aunt” @AlisonKrauss pic.twitter.com/UjivJYLhPm
— CMT (@CMT) May 15, 2019
.@TeddyRobb’s heartfelt “Tell Me How” has us swooning @liveinvineyard #LITV #LITVGoesCountry pic.twitter.com/Pls3KQjORL
— CMT (@CMT) May 15, 2019
Sing it, @tenilletownes @liveinvineyard #LITV #LITVGoesCountry pic.twitter.com/Pqs8QsKmLe
— CMT (@CMT) May 15, 2019
.@weareseaforth performing “Love That” — WE LOVE THAT! @liveinvineyard #LITV #LITVGoesCountry pic.twitter.com/oBrbBoi3W1
— CMT (@CMT) May 15, 2019