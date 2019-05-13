Five at Five: Clare Bowen Arrives July 12 + Shania Twain’s Next Film Role

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things you need to know in country music. It’s your new fix for all the latest headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday (May 15):
Concert for Love & Acceptance Adds Three ArtistsEmbedded from www.youtube.com.
Performances by Lee Brice, Tyler Rich and Mickey Guyton have been added to GLAAD and Ty Herndon’s 2019 Concert for Love & Acceptance. The lineup includes Rita Wilson, Tayla Lynn, Brody Ray, Brandon Stansell, Antigone Rising, Daughtry, Chely Wright, Harper Grae and Herndon. CMT’s Cody Alan and Herndon will co-host the event at Nashville’s Wildhorse Saloon June 6. Tickets start at $33 and are available through Ticketmaster
Clare Bowen Arrives July 12View this post on Instagram
✨NEW ALBUM OUT JULY 12! I am over the moon to announce that my debut album is coming out in the US on July 12! I was lucky enough to tour the album internationally last year and share it with so many lovely fans across the globe. Now I’m so happy to finally bring the album back to where I started writing it – the United States. I had the pleasure of working with some incredibly gifted writers on this project including my soulmate, @brandonrobertyoung, dearest friends @wadge1975 and @justinhalpin, the amazing @nathanchapmanofficial, the one and only @wyatt.durrette and even got to borrow a song from the talented @lorimckennama! This album is the first installment of my life story in song, and I am just so honored to share it with you all. To help celebrate, we are going on tour in the US to play some very special, intimate shows in select markets between my next filming projects. Dates and on-sale info in my bio. Thank you for believing in me. I love you all, and cannot wait to tell you all my stories. ✨ TOUR DATES: 7/29 – City Winery – New York, NY 7/30 – Birchmere – Alexandria, VA 7/31 – City Winery – Boston, MA 8/2 – City Winery – Nashville, TN 8/4 – City Winery – Chicago, IL Tickets & VIP Upgrades on-sale FRI, MAY 17 at 10am local #linkinbio
Husband Brandon Young, Nathan Chapman (Taylor Swift), Wyatt Durrette (Zac Brown Band), Lori McKenna (Tim McGraw’s “Humble and Kind”) and Amy Wadge (Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud”) are among hit-makers who have contributed songs to Bowen’s self-titled solo debut. The collection comes out July 12. “This album is the first installment of my life story in song, and I am just so honored to share it with you all,” Bowen says. “To help celebrate, we are going on tour in the U.S. to play some very special, intimate shows in select markets between my next filming projects.”
Shania Twain’s Next Film RoleView this post on Instagram
Wooohooo! I can finally share more of the cast for I still believe! So thankful all these amazing people have chosen to be a part of sharing the Hope that Jesus brought through one of the darkest moments of my life. Thank you @shaniatwain @brittlrobertson @mroxburgh @nathandeanparsons #istillbelievemovie @kjapa @garysiniseofficial @nickyisboss
Twain has joined the cast of I Still Believe, a biopic chronicling the life of Christian singer, Terry Camp. Twain will play the role of Camp’s mother, Terry Camp. K.J. Apa, Gary Sinise, Melissa Roxburgh, Nathan Dean Parsons and Britt Robertson have also joined the film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, production starts late May in Alabama, and it’s set for a March 20, 2020 release.
American Idol Finale Goes Heavy on Country
Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Jon Pardi, Kane Brown and Luke Bryan will all perform on Sunday’s (May 19) season finale of American Idol. The three finalists are Laine Hardy, Madison Vandenburg and Alejandro Aranda.
CMA Unveils International TourView this post on Instagram
#IntroducingNashville is going back on the road this fall with some talented artists! Discover artists from Music City and join us on tour as we make stops in the UK and Europe! Tickets go on sale this Friday. Visit IntroducingNashville.com for more information. (Link in bio)
Danielle Bradbery, Devin Dawson, Travis Denning, Chris Lane and Rachel Wammack are the flagship artists for the CMA’s 10-city Introducing Nashville tour in Europe and the U.K. The run starts October 10 in Oslo, Norway. Tickets go on sale Friday (May 17) at 10 a.m. GMT. A full schedule and additional information can be found at the Introducing Nashville website.
