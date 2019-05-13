Five at Five: Clare Bowen Arrives July 12 + Shania Twain’s Next Film Role

View this post on Instagram

✨NEW ALBUM OUT JULY 12! I am over the moon to announce that my debut album is coming out in the US on July 12! I was lucky enough to tour the album internationally last year and share it with so many lovely fans across the globe. Now I’m so happy to finally bring the album back to where I started writing it – the United States. I had the pleasure of working with some incredibly gifted writers on this project including my soulmate, @brandonrobertyoung, dearest friends @wadge1975 and @justinhalpin, the amazing @nathanchapmanofficial, the one and only @wyatt.durrette and even got to borrow a song from the talented @lorimckennama! This album is the first installment of my life story in song, and I am just so honored to share it with you all. To help celebrate, we are going on tour in the US to play some very special, intimate shows in select markets between my next filming projects. Dates and on-sale info in my bio. Thank you for believing in me. I love you all, and cannot wait to tell you all my stories. ✨ TOUR DATES: 7/29 – City Winery – New York, NY 7/30 – Birchmere – Alexandria, VA 7/31 – City Winery – Boston, MA 8/2 – City Winery – Nashville, TN 8/4 – City Winery – Chicago, IL Tickets & VIP Upgrades on-sale FRI, MAY 17 at 10am local #linkinbio