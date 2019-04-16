Music

EXCLUSIVE: Randy Travis Gives His All for Forever and Ever, Amen

Wife Mary Travis Says, "We're Going to Go Live Life as if Somebody Left the Gate Open."
At this stage in Randy Travis’ career, he doesn’t have to do interviews.

The North Carolina native is a legendary household name who is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Grand Ole Opry, and he’s a seven-time Grammy winner. He’s sold 25 million songs and albums, achieved 22 No. 1s, received over 20 ACM and American Music Awards, eight Dove Awards, five CMA Awards and two People’s Choice Awards.

He’s a survivor of several adversities including a 2013 stroke that at one time had him on life support. He’s been in many car accidents and experienced a tough childhood with an alcoholic father. His name is Harold Traywick, who as an American child of the Depression and World War II, had a hard time expressing to his six children how much he loved them.

But despite the storms that life has thrown Travis and the mistakes he’s made, he won’t allow himself to be defined by setbacks. And they certainly didn’t keep him from conducting at least three hours’ worth of back-to-back, in-person interviews on Wednesday (May 15) in Nashville with his wife Mary Travis and author Ken Abraham to promote Travis’ first autobiography, Forever and Ever, Amen: a Memoir of Music, Faith and Braving the Storms of Life.

