Five at Five: Lauren Alaina Rocks Nashville Symphony Fashion Show + Mavis Staples Welcomes Margo Price, Jason Isbell at the Ryman

Mavis Staples Welcomes Margo Price, Jason Isbell at the Ryman

Margo Price, Jason Isbell, Wynonna Judd and Sheryl Crow were among the surprise guests at Wednesday’s (May 15) Mavis & Friends Celebrating 80 Years of Mavis Staples concert at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. We Get By, her 12th album and her first full-length collaboration with Ben Harper, arrives May 24.

Staples and Nicole Atkins

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Staples and Elle King

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Staples and Wynonna JuddStaples and Sheryl CrowStaples and Margo Price