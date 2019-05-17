Five at Five: Lauren Alaina Rocks Nashville Symphony Fashion Show + Mavis Staples Welcomes Margo Price, Jason Isbell at the Ryman

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things you need to know in country music. It’s your new fix for all the latest headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Friday (May 17):
-
Lauren Alaina Rocks Nashville’s 2019 Symphony Fashion ShowJason Kempin/Getty ImagesJason Kempin/Getty ImagesJason Kempin/Getty ImagesJason Kempin/Getty Images
Mavis Staples Welcomes Margo Price, Jason Isbell at the RymanJason Kempin/Getty Images
Margo Price, Jason Isbell, Wynonna Judd and Sheryl Crow were among the surprise guests at Wednesday’s (May 15) Mavis & Friends Celebrating 80 Years of Mavis Staples concert at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. We Get By, her 12th album and her first full-length collaboration with Ben Harper, arrives May 24.
Staples and Nicole AtkinsJason Kempin/Getty Images
Staples and Elle KingJason Kempin/Getty ImagesJason Kempin/Getty ImagesJason Kempin/Getty ImagesJason Kempin/Getty ImagesJason Kempin/Getty ImagesJason Kempin/Getty Images
Chuck Mead Plots Honky-Tonk Tour of Nashville
BR-549 musician Chuck Mead will celebrate the June 21 release of his next album, Close to Home, with a five-show Honky-Tonk Tour of Nashville starting June 18 at the American Legion Post 82. A complete list of tour dates can be found at Mead’s website.
Jake Owen, Eric Paslay and Terra Bella at Kentucky’s Fort CampbellEmbedded from www.youtube.com.
Saturday’s (May 18) semi-annual Week of the Eagles celebratory concert at Fort Campbell’s Division Parade Field in Kentucky will feature live music by Owen, Paslay and rising duo Terra Bella. The concert is free and open to the public with festivities including food trucks and a kid zone beginning at 5 p.m. Those without Military ID will need to enter post through the visitor center (5004 Screaming Eagle Blvd). Gates 4 and 7 will open at 10 a.m. CST for public entry.
-