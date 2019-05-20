At 34, Jon Pardi Is Doing His Bit to Infuse Country Music With Western Images

California born Jon Pardi, who enters his 34th year Monday (May 20), is doing his part to keep a western element in what Billboard magazine used to label “country & western” music. Both historically and currently, this format has been dominated by the working class music of the rural South. But from Jimmie Rodgers to Bob Wills to Ernest Tubb to George Strait and Garth Brooks, it’s also had a broad strain of cowboy/rodeo/wide open spaces themes and images.

Pardi’s loyalty to things western is most apparent in his music videos (although the lyrics of “Heartache on the Dance Floor” place the action in “some little West Coast town). The singer’s cowboy hats and boots and his tall, athletic frame, clad in tight tucked-in shirts and jeans, are all tip-offs to his sartorial orientation. The prominence of fiddle and steel guitar sounds add to the western ambiance.

Take a look at these five videos to see where Pardi’s heart lies: