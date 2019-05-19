Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

Most of last weekend was consumed with the Game of Thrones war played out on social media. In conclusion, some people loved the finale, some people hated it. So that’s that. But in other news? There were so many little moments that made the weekend feel much bigger than GOT.

Kelsea Ballerini shared the very best throwback photo in a Walmart, Ryan Hurd took to some cyber stalking of his own wife Maren Morris (while she joked about getting locked up in Cologne), Luke Combs met up with some of his littlest big fans, Thomas Rhett elevated his pre-show ritual, Lady Antebellum created the best accidental unplugged concert moment, Kacey Musgraves got around to some long overdue praise for Jonah Hill’s newish movie Mid90s, Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany revealed the latest picture of their Navy Baby, and Carly Pearce wanted the world to know just how romantic her fiance Michael Ray can be.

This was me 4 years ago to the day in Walmart buying my debut record. Thank you for 4 years of memories and sing alongs and for welcoming those 12 songs into your lives like you have. What’s your favorite The First Time track?? pic.twitter.com/aZqvSAYU97 — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) May 20, 2019

It’s bad when you start stalking your own wife’s insta account because it’s gonna be a looooonnng month… — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) May 17, 2019

crew workin’ hard in Cologne. Karina, in thickness and in health, we will bail you out of rooms you lock yourself into. pic.twitter.com/OzsUycXj0C — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) May 18, 2019

This is what it's all about! Sydney and Skylar, great meeting you both!! Hope y'all had a great time at the show!!! pic.twitter.com/1XHrmMQ9Jd — Luke Combs (@lukecombs) May 17, 2019

Little hiccup last night when the sound cut out…but hey, the show must go on! Might have to add this stripped down moment into our set now though we loved it so much. #OurKindOfVegas pic.twitter.com/QUUV8lOxva — Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) May 19, 2019

I’m late but damn. Mid 90’s is one of the best movies I’ve ever seen. I can’t wait to see more from @JonahHill The texture and the feeling of the experiences and emotions we all had in our own ways at that time were captured flawlessly. — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) May 18, 2019

