Travis Tritt Advocates Against Impaired Driving After Wreck

Tonda Cross, 61, of Ellettsville, Ind. and Charles “Cody” Wade, 25, of Horry County, S.C. died in a multi-vehicle accident involving Travis Tritt’s tour bus over the weekend.

According to Myrtle Beach Online, Wade was the driver of a Jeep that was traveling in the wrong direction on Highway 22 near the Myrtle Beach, S.C. area when it crashed head-on into a Chevrolet pickup at 3:30 a.m. Tritt said on Twitter his bus was sideswiped in an attempt to avoid the accident. The Horry County Fire Horry County Fire Rescue Combination ESO reported one other person suffered minor injuries, but no injuries were reported on Tritt’s bus.

#HCFR responded to a multi-vehicle accident on 22 near mm16 this morning at about 3:30 in which 2 people were killed. 1 other person suffered minor injuries. This accident involved 2 vehicles and a tour bus, w/ no reported injuries on the bus. SCHP is investigating the cause. pic.twitter.com/RAaqEvOkpg — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) May 18, 2019

“Bus damage can be fixed, but lives cannot be replaced,” Tritt said. “I’m so incredibly sad for those who lost their lives tonight.

“I’m told that two people were killed in tonight’s accident was the result of someone who was obviously driving drunk or impaired,” he added. “Just a sober reminder to everyone to never drive if you’ve been drinking or impaired in any way. Uber or Lyft is just a phone call away.”

We sustained minor damage as we tried to avoid the crash site in front of us. Bus damage can be fixed, but lives cannot be replaced. I’m so incredibly sad for those who lost their lives tonight. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) May 18, 2019

None of Tritt’s tour dates were affected. Hours before the accident, Tritt had a headlining performance at the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach with The Cadillac Three. His 2019 tour continued Sunday (May 19) in Hiawassee, Ga.

