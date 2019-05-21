TV

Brooks & Dunn’s CMT Crossroads to Take Over Downtown Nashville

Brett Young, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, Brandon Lancaster of LANCO, Luke Combs and Midland Join June 4 Outdoor Concert
by 19m ago

The timeless country music of Brooks & Dunn will be the official soundtrack of downtown Nashville when the duo’s CMT Crossroads takes over 5th and Broadway live on the eve of the 2019 CMT Music Awards.

The free outdoor concert, CMT Crossroads: Brooks & Dunn and Friends, on Lower Broadway will feature all-star collaborations from the duo’s latest No. 1 album, REBOOT. The initial artists set to join Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn onstage are Brett Young, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, LANCO, Luke Combs and Midland.

