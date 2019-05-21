TV Brooks & Dunn’s CMT Crossroads to Take Over Downtown Nashville Brett Young, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, Brandon Lancaster of LANCO, Luke Combs and Midland Join June 4 Outdoor Concert by Lauren Tingle 19m ago The timeless country music of Brooks & Dunn will be the official soundtrack of downtown Nashville when the duo’s CMT Crossroads takes over 5th and Broadway live on the eve of the 2019 CMT Music Awards. The free outdoor concert, CMT Crossroads: Brooks & Dunn and Friends, on Lower Broadway will feature all-star collaborations from the duo’s latest No. 1 album, REBOOT. The initial artists set to join Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn onstage are Brett Young, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, LANCO, Luke Combs and Midland. Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com. </noscript> </div> The all-new super-jam will be filmed for a premiere on June 28 at 10 p.m. ET. The hour-long production begins at 8:30 p.m. CT June 4, and fans should arrive early, as the event is standing-room only and entrance is on a first-come, first-serve basis. REBOOT’s 12 songs compile their career-defining hits, in addition to new collaborations with country music’s rising stars, many of whom are nominated or featured performers at this year’s CMT Music Awards, including Kane Brown, Luke Combs, LANCO, Ashley McBryde, Midland, Kacey Musgraves, Brothers Osborne, Thomas Rhett and Young. Young and Boyz II Men share a nomination for CMT Performance of the Year for their CMT Crossroads performance of “Motownphilly.” LANCO and Midland head to the show with nominations for group of the year for “Born to Love You” and “Burn Out,” respectively. Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com. </noscript> </div> Little Big Town will host the 2019 CMT Music Awards live from Nashville on June 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT. Voting to determine the winners in each category is underway at CMT.com through 11:59 p.m. ET on June 4. The top five video of the year finalists will be announced the morning of the show, and fans will be able to vote for their favorites in the category all day and throughout the special at CMT.com and via Twitter. CMT Crossroads debuted January 13, 2002 with Elvis Costello and Lucinda Williams and has since showcased iconic musical pairings including Alison Krauss and Robert Plant; the Avett Brothers and Randy Travis; Ray Charles and Travis Tritt; Dave Matthews and Emmylou Harris; Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire; Def Leppard and Taylor Swift; Sting and Vince Gill; John Mayer and Keith Urban; Steven Tyler and Carrie Underwood; Stevie Nicks and Lady Antebellum; Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves; Alicia Keys and Maren Morris; Smokey Robinson and Cam; and Meghan Trainor and Brett Eldredge. Brooks & Dunn announced their retirement in 2010, with a final performance benefiting the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. The duo reunited in 2014 and launched their Las Vegas residency “Together in Vegas” with long-time friend, McEntire, at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace in 2015. The duo will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame with Jerry Bradley and Ray Stevens later this year. For more information, check out CMT Crossroads on Facebook and use the hashtag #CMTcrossroads. Lauren Tingle Lauren Tingle is a Tennessean and storyteller who eats music for breakfast, lunch and dinner. When she’s not writing or rocking out, she enjoys yoga and getting lost in the great outdoors.