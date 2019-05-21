Brooks & Dunn’s CMT Crossroads to Take Over Downtown Nashville

</noscript> </div>

CMT Crossroads debuted January 13, 2002 with Elvis Costello and Lucinda Williams and has since showcased iconic musical pairings including Alison Krauss and Robert Plant; the Avett Brothers and Randy Travis; Ray Charles and Travis Tritt; Dave Matthews and Emmylou Harris; Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire; Def Leppard and Taylor Swift; Sting and Vince Gill; John Mayer and Keith Urban; Steven Tyler and Carrie Underwood; Stevie Nicks and Lady Antebellum; Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves; Alicia Keys and Maren Morris; Smokey Robinson and Cam; and Meghan Trainor and Brett Eldredge.

Brooks & Dunn announced their retirement in 2010, with a final performance benefiting the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. The duo reunited in 2014 and launched their Las Vegas residency “Together in Vegas” with long-time friend, McEntire, at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace in 2015. The duo will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame with Jerry Bradley and Ray Stevens later this year.

For more information, check out CMT Crossroads on Facebook and use the hashtag #CMTcrossroads.