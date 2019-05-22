See Jimmie Allen’s “Quirky” and Magical Video for “Make Me Want To”

</noscript> </div>

We’ll be the first to admit: this magical and positively effervescent video was the last thing we expected to see from one of country music’s rising men.

But now that we’ve seen Jimmie Allen’s new music video for “Make Me Want To,” we can’t see it any other way.

“I’m a huge fan of Disney, Harry Potter and ‘The Notebook.’ I wanted to create a video that showcased my love for all three,” Allen shares with CMT.com.

“I feel like authenticity is celebrated today more than ever, so with this video, I really wanted to highlight my quirky side.”

And that he did. It was a chance worth taking for Allen, who has been enjoying a well-earned rise to stardom. His debut single “Best Shot” just earned Allen his first No. 1 single, which stayed at the top of the charts for a record three weeks.

This video is just the next evolution in his artistry, which has even more in store for us, according to the singer-songwriter.

“I love that the video focuses on the action and the music is in the background,” Allen continues. “Enjoy Chapter 1! This is the first of a five-part music video collection. Thanks to everyone for going on this journey with me and stay tuned for more!”

Oh, snap! We can’t wait. But seriously… how long will we have to wait?