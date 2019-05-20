Five at Five: Dolly Parton’s Happy Birthday to Cher + Louvin Brothers Biopic in the Works

Louvin Brothers Biopic in the Works

Friends Ethan Hawke and Alessandro Nivola will portray Charlie and Ira Louvin in a new Louvin Brothers biopic titled Satan Is Real. According to Variety, the two actors will present the film to buyers at Cannes 2019 in France, and they have professionally recorded Louvin Brothers music to showcase their ability to execute the duo’s iconic blood harmony. “We wanted to show the financiers that we can do it, and it will be good,” Hawke says.