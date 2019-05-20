Music

Five at Five: Dolly Parton’s Happy Birthday to Cher + Louvin Brothers Biopic in the Works

Five Things to Know in Country Music for May 20
by 52m ago

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things you need to know in country music. It’s your new fix for all the latest headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Monday (May 20):

  • Chris Young’s Raised on Country Tour Opens in Atlanta

    Chris Young’s 2019 Raised on Country Tour had a successful opening weekend drawing packed crowds to Atlanta’s Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (May 16), Charlotte’s PNC Music Pavilion (May 17) and Bristow, Va.’s Jiffy Lube Live (May 18). Young’s 90-minute set for 2019 is a mix of his most popular hits including his latest single, “Raised On Country,” and new songs from his upcoming eighth studio album. Chris Janson serves as direct support for the tour while Dylan Scott, Jimmie Allen and LOCASH open as rotating guests. Young, Janson and Scott continue the Raised on Country tour Friday (May 24) in Darien Center, NY.

  • Louvin Brothers Biopic in the Works

    Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

    Friends Ethan Hawke and Alessandro Nivola will portray Charlie and Ira Louvin in a new Louvin Brothers biopic titled Satan Is Real. According to Variety, the two actors will present the film to buyers at Cannes 2019 in France, and they have professionally recorded Louvin Brothers music to showcase their ability to execute the duo’s iconic blood harmony. “We wanted to show the financiers that we can do it, and it will be good,” Hawke says.

  • Rascal Flatts’ Summer Playlist Tour 2019 Launches in Cincinnati

    Rascal Flatts performed for fervid fans for three consecutive nights on the opening weekend of the band’s Summer Playlist Tour. Billy Currington, Jimmie Allen and Verbal Ase were the openers for the run, which kicked off Thursday (May 16) at Cincinnati, Ohio’s Riverbend Music Center. The Summer Playlist Tour continues Friday (May 24) in Tampa, Fla.

  • Dolly Parton’s Happy Birthday to Cher

    Parton and Cher are the same age, y’ all. Cher, a new Kennedy Center honoree with Reba McEntire, is 73 today (May 20), and Parton was among her celebrity friends to wish her a happy birthday. Parton said via Twitter, “Heres to more years of singin’, sequins, and swappin’ secrets!”

  • Jon Pardi and Laine Hardy Collaborate on American Idol

    Embedded from www.youtube.com.

    In case you missed it, Sunday’s (May 19) American Idol finale had Hardy named the 2019 champion and featured a medley of “Dirt On My Boots” and “Night Shift” with Jon Pardi.

