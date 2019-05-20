Five at Five: Dolly Parton’s Happy Birthday to Cher + Louvin Brothers Biopic in the Works

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things you need to know in country music. It’s your new fix for all the latest headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Monday (May 20):
Chris Young's Raised on Country Tour Opens in Atlanta
Louvin Brothers Biopic in the WorksGilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
Friends Ethan Hawke and Alessandro Nivola will portray Charlie and Ira Louvin in a new Louvin Brothers biopic titled Satan Is Real. According to Variety, the two actors will present the film to buyers at Cannes 2019 in France, and they have professionally recorded Louvin Brothers music to showcase their ability to execute the duo’s iconic blood harmony. “We wanted to show the financiers that we can do it, and it will be good,” Hawke says.
Rascal Flatts' Summer Playlist Tour 2019 Launches in Cincinnati
Dolly Parton’s Happy Birthday to Cher
Happy Birthday @cher! Heres to more years of singin', sequins, and swappin' secrets!
— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) May 20, 2019
Parton and Cher are the same age, y’ all. Cher, a new Kennedy Center honoree with Reba McEntire, is 73 today (May 20), and Parton was among her celebrity friends to wish her a happy birthday. Parton said via Twitter, “Heres to more years of singin’, sequins, and swappin’ secrets!”
Jon Pardi and Laine Hardy Collaborate on American IdolEmbedded from www.youtube.com.
In case you missed it, Sunday’s (May 19) American Idol finale had Hardy named the 2019 champion and featured a medley of “Dirt On My Boots” and “Night Shift” with Jon Pardi.
