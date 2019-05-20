Music

Jon Pardi Details Heartache Medication

Upcoming Tour Starts with Two Nights at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium
by 1h ago

Jon Pardi is having an eventful 34th birthday today (May 20).

Currently performing on Dierks Bentley’s Burning Man Tour, Pardi has announced he will release his highly anticipated third album, Heartache Medication, Sept. 27.

