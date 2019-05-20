Jon Pardi Details Heartache Medication

</noscript> </div>

The upcoming Heartache Medication Tour begins with a two-night stand at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Oct. 1-2. The initial month-long schedule has Riley Green supporting various dates. Tickets go on sale May 31 and every purchase will come with a Heartache Medication CD.

The announcement follows Pardi’s appearance on Sunday’s (May 19) American Idol finale collaboration with 2019 champion, Laine Hardy.

Here are the initial dates for Pardi’s Heartache Medication Tour:

Oct. 1-2: Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium

Oct. 4: Minneapolis, MN, The Armory

Oct. 5: Milwaukee, WI, Eagle’s Ballroom*

Oct. 10: Oklahoma City, OK, The Criterion

Oct. 11: Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall

Oct. 12: Helotes, TX, Floores Country Store*

Oct. 24: Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre

Oct. 25: Boise, ID, Revolution Concert House and Event Center

Oct. 26: Salt Lake City, UT, The Depot*

Oct. 31: Phoenix, AZ, Comerica Theatre*

Nov. 1: San Diego, CA, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre*

Nov. 2: Bakersfield, CA, Rabobank Theater

*Does not include Riley Green; support to be announced soon