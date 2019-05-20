Music Jon Pardi Details Heartache Medication Upcoming Tour Starts with Two Nights at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium by Lauren Tingle 1h ago Jon Pardi is having an eventful 34th birthday today (May 20). Currently performing on Dierks Bentley’s Burning Man Tour, Pardi has announced he will release his highly anticipated third album, Heartache Medication, Sept. 27. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Pardi co-wrote the lead title single with Natalie Hemby and Barry Dean. “The single ’Heartache Medication’ has an ‘80s George Strait ’Fool Hearted Memory’ feel to it, and is something people can dance to,” Pardi says in a release. “That’s something I really wanted for this album. There really are no sad songs on this record-it covers a range of subjects, but is ultimately about moving on, and having a good time.” The upcoming Heartache Medication Tour begins with a two-night stand at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Oct. 1-2. The initial month-long schedule has Riley Green supporting various dates. Tickets go on sale May 31 and every purchase will come with a Heartache Medication CD. The announcement follows Pardi’s appearance on Sunday’s (May 19) American Idol finale collaboration with 2019 champion, Laine Hardy. Here are the initial dates for Pardi’s Heartache Medication Tour: Oct. 1-2: Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium Oct. 4: Minneapolis, MN, The Armory Oct. 5: Milwaukee, WI, Eagle’s Ballroom* Oct. 10: Oklahoma City, OK, The Criterion Oct. 11: Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall Oct. 12: Helotes, TX, Floores Country Store* Oct. 24: Seattle, WA, Paramount Theatre Oct. 25: Boise, ID, Revolution Concert House and Event Center Oct. 26: Salt Lake City, UT, The Depot* Oct. 31: Phoenix, AZ, Comerica Theatre* Nov. 1: San Diego, CA, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre* Nov. 2: Bakersfield, CA, Rabobank Theater *Does not include Riley Green; support to be announced soon Lauren Tingle Lauren Tingle is a Tennessean and storyteller who eats music for breakfast, lunch and dinner. When she’s not writing or rocking out, she enjoys yoga and getting lost in the great outdoors.