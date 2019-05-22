This Year’s Billboard Live Event Features CMT Next Women of Country

A couple nights before country’s massive and rowdy CMT Music Awards on June 5, Billboard and CMT will be hosting another kind of show. It’s this year’s Billboard Live, and will feature performances by Caylee Hammack, Ingrid Andress, Lauren Jenkins and The Sisterhood Band.

The second annual Billboard Live with CMT’s Next Women of Country will be held in Nashville, in the Hutton Hotel’s vibey and intimate 300-person venue, Analog, on June 3 at 7 p.m. The show is free and open to the public, but space is limited. You must be 21 or older to attend.

The Next Women of Country series has been around since 2013, and was part of launching so many female artists’ rise to fame, like Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Lauren Alaina, RaeLynn and Lindsay Ell.

More on this year’s line up:

Caylee Hammack: Soon she’ll be on the road with Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert and Brothers Osborne and will be hitting the major country fests, but on June 3, you’ll get to see and hear what all the buzz is about about her.

Must Listen: “Family Tree”

