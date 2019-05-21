Five at Five: Kacey Musgraves Gets a Country Music Hall of Fame Exhibit + Lori McKenna to Tour Bittertown

McKenna will celebrate the 15th anniversary of her fourth album Bittertown by performing the collection in full over a six-show tour starting July 24 in Washington, DC. Tickets go on sale Thursday (May 23) at 10 a.m. New acoustic versions of Bittertown’s “Bible Song” and “Stealing Kisses” arrive digitally and via limited edition 7″ vinyl on July 24. “Bittertown was my fourth record,” McKenna says in a release. “It came out in 2004, three days before my fifth and youngest child was born and it changed my life. Faith Hill recorded 3 of the songs on that record and that was my introduction to Nashville and how I found my second home. Boston to Bittertown to Nashville you could say. It was a blessing and remains a huge part of my life even now.”