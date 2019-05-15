The Sustainability Story Behind Live in the Vineyard

At the second annual Live in the Vineyard Goes Country in May, the Regusci Winery and Garnier made sure that the world-class event was environmentally sustainable.

By responsibly taking care of our environment today, it helps preserve our planet for future generations. And country newcomer Caylee Hammack, who was at the winery to perform on night one (May 14), is a big believer in being environmentally conscious. “I love knowing that you respect the earth for what it is and you give back to it. That’s exactly what we all need to be doing in our little tiny ways every day,” Hammack said before she took the stage in Napa, Calif. to share her songs with the intimate crowd.

Artists Brad Paisley, LANCO and Walker Hayes were also there to kick off the event, playing an outdoor stage with acres and acres of scenic rolling hills covered in grape vines behind them.

Sustainability in Napa is about more than just the harvest, though. Protecting the environment, being water and energy efficient, preserving and protecting natural resources, keeping the soil healthy, and ultimately, staying painstakingly committed to sustainable farming are all a part of every thing they do.

