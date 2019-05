Blake Shelton Hints He Might Be Done Making Albums

Shelton Says, “I’m having a blast just releasing singles. Maybe I’ll do that from now on.”

There are only so many topics one reporter can cover in a three-minute, red-carpet conversation. They go by in a flash, so you have to get the essentials when speaking with any artist such as updates on their latest single, album and tour.

At the season 16 finale of The Voice, Blake Shelton told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet that making another album might not be in the cards at the moment. His latest full-length album was 2017’s Texoma Shore, which yielded hits “Turnin’ Me On,” the Grammy-nominated song “I Lived It” and his 25th No. 1 “I’ll Name the Dogs.”



“I don’t want to put out an album,” Shelton said. “I really don’t. I’m sure that at some point my record company people are going to pressure me into it, but as of now, I’m not putting out an album this year. I know that.

“I’ll be just as happy to release just another single,” he added. “I do [have more songs], and I’ve got other stuff that I’m pumped about, but when I think about an album right now I’m like, ‘Do people care about them anymore?’ I don’t know. But I’m having a blast just releasing singles. Maybe I’ll do that from now on.”

Shelton’s latest release “God’s Country” is his 32nd Top 10 hit on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, and he is the CMT Music Awards’ reigning winner of the ceremony’s top honor of video of the year for “I’ll Name the Dogs.”



This weekend, he and Luke Bryan will headline the grand opening of The Doghouse at the original Ole Red location in his hometown of Tishomingo, Okla. The Doghouse is a music hall and events venue expansion to the Shelton-inspired bar and restaurant. Proceeds from the concerts will benefit the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation.

Tickets to the 2019 CMT Music Awards happening live on June 5 at 8 p.m. ET with hosts Little Big Town at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena are on sale through Ticketmaster. VIP packages are available through CID Entertainment.

Voting to determine the winners in each category is underway at CMT.com through 11:59 p.m. ET on June 4. The top five video of the year finalists will be announced the morning of the show, and fans will be able to vote for their favorites in the category all day and throughout the special at CMT.com and via Twitter.

Join the conversation by following @CMT on Twitter and Instagram, using hashtag #CMTawards and liking the CMT Music Awards on Facebook.