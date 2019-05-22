Blake Shelton Hints He Might Be Done Making Albums

Shelton Says, “I’m having a blast just releasing singles. Maybe I’ll do that from now on.”

There are only so many topics one reporter can cover in a three-minute, red-carpet conversation. They go by in a flash, so you have to get the essentials when speaking with any artist such as updates on their latest single, album and tour.

At the season 16 finale of The Voice, Blake Shelton told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet that making another album might not be in the cards at the moment. His latest full-length album was 2017’s Texoma Shore, which yielded hits “Turnin’ Me On,” the Grammy-nominated song “I Lived It” and his 25th No. 1 “I’ll Name the Dogs.”

