Five at Five: Brittany Aldean Loves Her Nanny + Concert for Love & Acceptance Adds Billy Gilman and WWE Fighters

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things you need to know in country music. It’s your new fix for all the latest headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday (May 22):
-
Dolly Parton Details Imagination Library Documentary
The rise of Parton’s literacy campaign the Imagination Library is being made into a documentary film titled, The Library that Dolly Built. Actress and award-winning mathematician Danica McKellar has signed on to narrate the film.
-
Chris Shiflett’s Hard Lessons Gets a Tour
Available June 14, Hard Lessons is the fourth solo album and second collaboration with Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb from Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett. The 10-song collection includes the Elizabeth Cook collaboration “The One You Go Home To.” Initial tour dates supporting the album start July 10 in Costa Mesa, Calif. “I think this record hits a little closer to mixing everywhere I’ve been musically into one big blender and comes out something a little different,” Shiflett says in a release. “Since it was my second time working with Cobb and Co. out there at RCA Studio A, I kind of knew what to expect as far as his process, so I intentionally didn’t overthink or over-demo the songs because I didn’t want to get too stuck on any ideas I brought with me. I couldn’t be more excited about the results.”
Brittany Aldean Loves Her Nanny
Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany gave an enlightening Instagram Q&A with fans, and one of the revelations in her conversation was that they have hired a nanny to help when Jason is away for work. She says, “Jase is gone a lot, and I can’t do it all. And let me tell you … she’s an angel on earth.
Concert for Love & Acceptance Adds Billy Gilman and WWE Fighters
Gilman will perform at GLAAD and Ty Herndon’s 2019 Concert for Love & Acceptance. WWE stars Sonya Deville, Paige, and Mandy Rose will also attend the red-carpet event. The lineup includes Lee Brice, Tyler Rich, Mickey Guyton, Rita Wilson, Tayla Lynn, Brody Ray, Brandon Stansell, Antigone Rising, Daughtry, Chely Wright, Harper Grae and Herndon. CMT’s Cody Alan and Herndon will co-host the event at Nashville’s Wildhorse Saloon June 6. Tickets start at $33 and are available through Ticketmaster
Rodney Atkins’ Music City Gives Back Grows with Four Acts
Tyler Rich, Carly Pearce, Filmore and Willie Jones have been added to Atkins’ free Music City Gives Back benefit show June 3 at Nashville’s Ascend Park. They join previously announced performers Atkins and Michael Ray. The benefit supports Nashville’s W.O. Smith Music School, a nonprofit that provides music lessons to the city’s underserved children.
-