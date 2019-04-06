Five at Five: Brittany Aldean Loves Her Nanny + Concert for Love & Acceptance Adds Billy Gilman and WWE Fighters

Available June 14, Hard Lessons is the fourth solo album and second collaboration with Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb from Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett. The 10-song collection includes the Elizabeth Cook collaboration “The One You Go Home To.” Initial tour dates supporting the album start July 10 in Costa Mesa, Calif. “I think this record hits a little closer to mixing everywhere I’ve been musically into one big blender and comes out something a little different,” Shiflett says in a release. “Since it was my second time working with Cobb and Co. out there at RCA Studio A, I kind of knew what to expect as far as his process, so I intentionally didn’t overthink or over-demo the songs because I didn’t want to get too stuck on any ideas I brought with me. I couldn’t be more excited about the results.”