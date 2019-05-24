10 Rosanne Cash Songs That Cry Out for Love

Rosanne Cash’s span as a chart-claiming country artist lasted from 1979 to 1993, a period that paralleled almost exactly the time she was married to fellow singer-songwriter Rodney Crowell. What one circumstance had to do with the other is a question best left to biographers. But what is certain is that the songs Cash wrote, recorded and propelled to the top were dark and foreboding, depicting a personality not sure of itself and always under emotional siege.

Cash turns 64 Friday (May 24) and is currently promoting her new album, She Remembers Everything. Judging from the title cut, which she wrote with Sam Phillips, there are still wounds left to heal.

Kirk West/Getty Images

In 1980, she set the tone that has prevailed throughout her career with “Couldn’t Do Nothin’ Right.” Although she didn’t write the song, she invests it with all the cracked-china vulnerability that would persist through her 11 No. 1 singles (including her Grammy-winning “I Don’t Know Why You Don’t Want Me” (1985)) and eight albums for Columbia Records.

Following her divorce from Crowell in 1992, Cash moved to New York and began establishing a literary presence there, even as she was switching her musical focus from country to what has come to be called “Americana” music. She has written four books and edited a fifth and has had stories and articles published in Rolling Stone, The Oxford American and The New York Times, among others.

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

The year 2015 was a banner one for Cash, beginning with winning three Grammys for Americana and American roots recordings and concluding with her induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, an institution in which her father, Johnny Cash, has held membership since 1977.

Here is a 10-song sampling of the music that best portrays Cash’s singing and songwriting. The voice she adopts is that of a woman unappreciated, under loved and discarded. Observed at a distance, such relentless introspection can be a drag. But with Cash, it’s like watching a skilled helmsman navigate troubled waters, tacking this way and that to minimize the impact of the waves and finding a kind of fulfillment simply in not capsizing. It makes for an exhausting voyage, of course. But it beats the hell out of sinking.