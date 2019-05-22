Five at Five: Clare Bowen Releases “Let It Rain” + Michael Ray Requests an Open Bar

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things you need to know in country music. It’s your new fix for all the latest headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Thursday (May 23):
Clare Bowen Releases “Let It Rain”
“’Let It Rain’ is about my gratitude for life’s lessons, no matter how hard. I wouldn’t be sitting here writing this without them.” That’s what Clare Bowen says about “Let It Rain,” the first release from her forthcoming self-titled album, which arrives July 12. “I believe that everyone and everything we encounter in life, good and bad, leads us to the place and person we’re meant to be. Even when we bugger up real bad, because mistakes are how we learn to be better versions of ourselves.”
Lee Greenwood Celebrates “God Bless the USA” 35th Anniversary
“God Bless the USA,” Greenwood’s signature song, turns 35 this week. To celebrate, he will perform during NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday (May 26) for the annual Memorial Day weekend event. Tickets to the Coca-Cola 600 include additional fan-friendly entertainment including a spectacular salute to the military with performances by the 82nd Airborne Chorus, and Greenwood’s performance of “God Bless the USA.” The song first appeared on his 1984 album, You’ve Got a Good Love Comin, and spent 37 weeks on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, becoming a Top 10 Hit
Billy Ray Cyrus’ “I’ve Been Around” Late-Night Debut
In case you missed it, Cyrus debuted “I’ve Been Around” from his upcoming album, The SnakeDoctor Circus on Wednesday’s (May 22) Late Late Show with James Corden. A nine-song concept album, The SnakeDoctor Circus reunites Cyrus with Don Von Tress, who wrote the multi-platinum smash “Achy Breaky Heart” on Cyrus’ debut album Some Gave All. The SnakeDoctor Circus was recorded in Muscle Shoals, Ala. with some of the most respected musicians, including Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dewey Lyndon “Spooner” Oldham, Bekka Bramlett
Sign Us Up for Tyler and Hayley Hubbard’s Babymoon
Tyler and Hayley Hubbard are making us all shades of social media jealous with the pictures from the couple’s babymoon in Paris. The napping picture of Tyler in Chanel.
Michael Ray Requests an Open Bar
Michael Ray is easy when it comes to wedding planning. According to CMT Radio, all he wants is an open bar. “Her and her mom are doing everything,” he says. “They’ve got such a great eye for stuff and when she sees something and knows it, she’s confident in it. It’s cut off a little bit of time trying to figure out what we want and it’s been a lot of fun being able to plan it.”
