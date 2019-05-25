At 83, Tom T. Hall Basks in the Variety of Characters He Created

Country songs are filled with memorable characters — “The Gambler,” “Jolene,” the unfaithful wife in “Long Black Veil,” “Pancho and Lefty,” the dreamer in “Green Green Grass of Home,” the Statler Brothers’ “Monday Morning Secretary” — but no one creates more vivid characters than Tom T. Hall, who made his first appearance on earth 83 years ago Saturday (May 25) and whose genius we heartily applaud.

Kentucky-born Hall has been that rarest of songwriters — one who writes alone. Of the 54 country singles he racked up between 1967 and his “retirement” from chart combat in the mid-1980s, he wrote 42 unaided, including his seven No. 1s and 13 Top 10s.

From the late 1990s until her death in 2015, Hall collaborated with his wife, “Miss Dixie,” on hundreds of bluegrass tunes that were recorded by dozens of artists. Bluegrass had been Hall’s first love before he turned to country. The Magnificent Music Machine in 1976 was a celebration of bluegrass and featured guest performances by such heavyweights as Bill Monroe, Jimmy Martin and J. D. Crowe.

But let’s get back to the matter at hand. Here are seven distinctive characters from Hall’s voluminous catalog, all of whom remains as radiant as the day (or night) they first emerged from his bubbling imagination.