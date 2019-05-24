Five at Five: Randy Travis Releases First Music in Six Years + Sheryl Crow Details THREADS

Crow will release her collaborative THREADS, which is slated to be her final album, Aug. 30. “Live Wire” featuring Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples follows a new rendition of “Redemption Day” featuring Johnny Cash. “Mavis Staples means so much more to me than any words I could write about her,” Crow says in a release. “I feel like, in many ways, she is the Godmother to Bonnie Raitt. To say that having both of these soulful women on ‘Live Wire’ is a treat would be a huge understatement.”