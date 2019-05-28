Lauren Alaina to Embark on First Headlining Tour

The Little Girl from Rossville Sees Her Big Dream Come True

No puns here, Lauren Alaina fans, only completely exciting and huge news: the Georgia native is hitting the road this fall on her first-ever headlining trek, her That Girl Was Me Tour.

Say it with us: it’s about time, right?

The ACM-winner shared the news in true Alaina fashion earlier on her Instagram, saying, “I always love when y’all come up to me and say, ’Hey, are you that girl that I saw open for Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, and Alan Jackson?'”

Yep, she is that amazing girl, and after years of wowing audiences while opening for superstars like Aldean, Bryan, Jackson, Martina McBride, and Blake Shelton, she is stepping center stage in the closing spot.

The tour kicks off Sept. 14 in Columbia, Missouri and runs through Oct. 25 in Nashville. Alaina’s pal Fillmore will join the tour as a special guest. Presale tickets go on sale May 29 with official sales available Friday, May 31.



