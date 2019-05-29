CMT Music Awards: Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Luke Combs, Zac Brown Band Among Second Round Performers

The 2019 CMT Music Awards is officially going to be fire personified with the newest round of all-star performers and collaborations confirmed for the show.
The latest performers joining the night include the 2017 video of the year winner Keith Urban, hosts Little Big Town, two-time nominee Luke Combs and Zac Brown Band.
Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker will share the stage for the first time on live television. Brett Young and Boyz II Men are set to bring a taste of their CMT Crossroads concert to the show. Thomas Rhett and Little Big Town will ignite the night with a fiery collaboration with New Orleans treasure, Trombone Shorty. Then star-power amplitude will get even hotter when Sheryl Crow and Maren Morris collaborate live for the first time.