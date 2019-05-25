Five at Five: Birthday Boy Hank Jr., Maren in Manchester, a Midland Engagement and More

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things you need to know in country music. It’s your new fix for all the latest headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday (May 28):
-
Happy Birthday, Hank Jr.
Hank Williams Jr. is headed into his next decade with a bang…literally. The country icon celebrated his 70th in true Williams style over the weekend, spending time with his family and some serious artillery. His daughter, singer-songwriter Hilary Williams, shared this video on her Instagram, saying, “Just a normal day in the Williams family shooting off cannons from the Civil War.” We appreciated a solid family tradition. HBD, Bocephus.
-
Maren in Manchester…
And Leeds, Dublin, Glasgow and more. The Grammy-winning superstar took her tour across the pond this weekend with Raelynn, where she played to sold-out crowds in incredible venues, including a church reminiscent of Nashville’s own Ryman Auditorium. Of course, a surprise visit from her hubby Ryan Hurd no doubt made the weekend that much more special.
-
Lauren Alaina Announces Headlining TourView this post on Instagram
“Tour” not going to believe this!!!!!!! I can finally tell you the big announcement I promised weeks ago. I have never been more excited or nervous to share something with you. I am going on my first headlining tour this fall, and we’re taking my buddy @filmoremusic on the #ThatGirlWasMeTour. Pre-sale starts tomorrow. Tickets go on sale everywhere Friday!
In case you missed the big news earlier today, the ACM-winner announced her very first headlining tour, the That Girl Was Me Tour, kicking off Sept. 14 in Columbia, Missouri. Alaina told fans, “I always love when y’all come up to me and say, ’Hey, are you that girl that I saw open for Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, and Alan Jackson?’” Yep, that’s her and now she’s capturing the spotlight in the closing slot. Fillmore will special guest on all dates. Presale tickets go on sale May 29, with the regular sale beginning May 31.
-
Holy Mother, ChurchJohn Shearer
CMA Fest’s nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium just got a lot rowdier. Superstar Eric Church has been revealed as an additional performer for the Friday, June 7 show lineup. Just this past weekend, the Chief made history at the venue, setting the new attendance record with 56,521 people in the audience for his Double Down Tour. Church is the first solo artist to perform at Nissan Stadium sans an opening act, performing alone for more than three hours. Is Nashville ready for round two perhaps? Oh you know it. Church joins previously announced Nissan Stadium performers Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Billy Ray Cyrus, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Chris Janson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw and more.
-
Midland Singer Is Off The MARKet
See what we did there? We can’t help it, we’re just too happy for Midland’s leading man Mark Wystrach, who popped the question to his longtime love Ty Haney, CEO and Founder of Outdoor Voices. The gorgeous couple shared photos of the happy occasion, where Haney showed off a custom bespoke ring from Austin-based designer Vada Jewelry. Fans are expressing their congratulations and well-wishes, with Vada Jewelry even offering up a wedding hashtag: “#tytheknotmark.” Oh, that totally gets our vote. Congratulations, you two!