CMT Music Awards: Ram Trucks’ Side Stage Performers Revealed

</noscript> </div>

All of the featured acts on the Ram Trucks Side Stage are nominated for the coveted “Breakthrough Video of the Year” and will be performing the songs from their respective videos that are being recognized in the category:

Allen will perform “Best Shot”; Davis, “Take It From Me”; Tenpenny, “Drunk Me”; Wallen, “Whiskey Glasses”; Runaway June, “Buy My Own Drinks”; Townes, “Somebody’s Daughter.”

The artists join the growing list of previously announced performers including Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Sheryl Crow, Thomas Rhett, Zac Brown Band and many more.

Fans can vote now for their favorite artists via vote.cmt.com, up until 11:59 pm ET on Tuesday, June 4 for all categories, including “Video of the Year,” “Male Video of the Year,” “Female Video of the Year,” “Duo Video of the Year,” “Group Video of the Year,” “Breakthrough Video of the Year,” “Collaborative Video of the Year” and “CMT Performance of the Year.” Tickets to the “2019 CMT Music Awards” are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

For more information, follow @CMT on Twitter and Instagram, use hashtag #CMTawards and like the CMT Music Awards on Facebook.