Music

Five at Five: Four Must-See CMT Music Awards Collabs + Tim McGraw’s Big Catch

Five Things to Know in Country Music for May 29
by 1h ago

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things you need to know in country music. It’s your new fix for all the latest headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday (May 29):

Lauren Tingle is a Tennessean and storyteller who eats music for breakfast, lunch and dinner. When she’s not writing or rocking out, she enjoys yoga and getting lost in the great outdoors.