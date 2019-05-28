Five at Five: Four Must-See CMT Music Awards Collabs + Tim McGraw’s Big Catch

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things you need to know in country music. It’s your new fix for all the latest headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday (May 29):
Four Must-See CMT Music Awards Collabs
In case you missed it, the 2019 CMT Music Awards have added all-star collaborations between Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker; Brett Young and Boyz II Men; Sheryl Crow and Maren Morris; and Thomas Rhett with hosts Little Big Town and Trombone Shorty.
Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Luke Combs and Zac Brown Band will also perform.
Little Big Town hosts the 2019 CMT Music Awards live from Nashville June 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CMT.
Tim McGraw’s Big Catch
Dang. McGraw’s got a set of… lungs. On a 36-foot-deep free dive, he speared his behemoth of a grouper cueing every fan’s craving for fish tacos.
John Prine Signs Kelsey Waldon LiveEmbedded from www.youtube.com.
Prine announced the signing of Waldon, a fellow Kentucky native and world-class musician, to his own Oh Boy Records live on Tuesday’s (May 28) Grand Ole Opry. The two were booked for the Opry show along with Dustin Lynch, Sturgill Simpson and Town Mountain. “Her music continues an important arc of traditional folk and country music,” Prine says. “I love Kelsey’s singing. Her voice is one of the more authentic country voices I’ve heard in a long time. I’m looking forward to all the shows we’ll be performing together this year.”
Chris Stapleton and Morgane Stapleton Introduce Baby Boy
The Stapletons made the hearts of all their social media followers melt when Morgane Stapleton posted a picture of their one-month-old baby boy. They are also parents of three sons, including two twin boys who were born in April 2018, and one daughter. They have opted not to reveal their names publicly.
Caylee Hammack’s Television DebutEmbedded from www.youtube.com.
Georgia native Hammack totally crushed her TV debut on Wednesday’s (May 29) Today show with “Family Tree.”
