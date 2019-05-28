Five at Five: Four Must-See CMT Music Awards Collabs + Tim McGraw’s Big Catch

In case you missed it, the 2019 CMT Music Awards have added all-star collaborations between Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker; Brett Young and Boyz II Men; Sheryl Crow and Maren Morris; and Thomas Rhett with hosts Little Big Town and Trombone Shorty.

Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Luke Combs and Zac Brown Band will also perform.

Little Big Town hosts the 2019 CMT Music Awards live from Nashville June 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CMT.