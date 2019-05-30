CMT Music Awards Descends on Downtown Nashville

</noscript> </div>

MONDAY, JUNE 3

7:30 – 10:30 p.m. “Ram Jam: Artists to Watch” Concert Featuring Jordan Davis, Morgan Wallen and Runaway June

Location: TopGolf Nashville, 500 Cowan Street

RSVP: HERE

Join country music’s hottest rising stars at this exclusive CMT concert at one of the city’s hottest hangouts, TopGolf. Must RSVP to attend. Event is ages 18 and up.

The following artists are scheduled to perform:

• 8:05 p.m. Runaway June

• 8:40 p.m. Morgan Wallen

• 9:15 p.m. Jordan Davis

TUESDAY, JUNE 4

12 – 4 p.m. CMT Block Party Presented by Wendy’s Featuring Cassadee Pope, Brandon Lay and Lainey Wilson

Location: Schermerhorn Symphony Center Plaza

Free Frosties FOR EVERYONE! Wendy’s and CMT invite you to kick off the summer with the ultimate downtown block party, featuring live music and free food for the whole family. Festivities include performances and meet-and-greets with artists along with games, prizes and a chance to win tickets to the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday night.

The following artists are scheduled to perform:

• 12:15 p.m. Lainey Wilson

• 1:45 p.m. Brandon Lay

• 3:15 p.m. Cassadee Pope

8:30 p.m. CMT Crossroads Concert with Brooks & Dunn and Friends

Location: 5th & Broadway, outdoor stage – fans are encouraged to arrive early. Gates open at 7:00 p.m., first-come, first-served, standing room only.

Be a part of this iconic CMT music franchise as it tapes its next episode with Brooks & Dunn, featuring special guests Brett Young, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, Brandon Lancaster of LANCO, Luke Combs, Midland and more. Each artist will perform tracks from Brooks & Dunn’s No. 1 album, REBOOT.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5

6-9:30 a.m. CMT Sweat with Barry’s Bootcamp in the Gulch

RSVP: EVENTBRITE

Get down before the world gets up! A one-of-a-kind morning workout event, CMT Sweat is the can’t-miss kickoff to the CMT Music Awards, powered by Barry’s Bootcamp. Join Barry’s trainers for an early-morning workout, and enjoy music mixed live by DJ Anthony Batista, swag giveaways, and a free healthy breakfast as they turn your early morning into the ultimate calorie-shredding exercise session.

Classes are at 6 a.m., 7:15 a.m., and 8:30 a.m. Must RSVP to attend.

12-4 p.m. CMT Block Party Presented by Wendy’s Featuring Hardy, Rachel Wammack and Ingrid Andress

Location: Schermerhorn Symphony Center Plaza

Another glorious day of FREE Wendy’s Frosties and grub! Wendy’s and CMT invite you to kick off the summer with the ultimate downtown block party, featuring live music and free food for the whole family. Festivities include performances and meet-and-greets with artists along with games, prizes and a chance to win tickets to the CMT Music Awards on that night!

The following artists are scheduled to perform:

• 12:15 p.m. Ingrid Andress

• 1:45 p.m. Rachel Wammack

• 3:15 p.m. Hardy