CMT Music Awards Descends on Downtown Nashville

Three Days of Free Live CMT Concerts Start June 3
We’re less than a week away from a record-breaking 2019 CMT Music Awards, which is slated to have the most performances in the show’s history ever. And the fun begins with a series of several free concert events leading up to the big night airing live Wednesday (June 5) at 8 p.m. ET with host Little Big Town.

