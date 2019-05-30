CMT Music Awards Descends on Downtown Nashville

Here is CMT’s schedule of free concert events starting Monday (June 3). Some events require advance registration.
MONDAY, JUNE 3
7:30 – 10:30 p.m. “Ram Jam: Artists to Watch” Concert Featuring Jordan Davis, Morgan Wallen and Runaway June
Location: TopGolf Nashville, 500 Cowan Street
RSVP: HERE
Join country music’s hottest rising stars at this exclusive CMT concert at one of the city’s hottest hangouts, TopGolf. Must RSVP to attend. Event is ages 18 and up.
The following artists are scheduled to perform:
• 8:05 p.m. Runaway June
• 8:40 p.m. Morgan Wallen
• 9:15 p.m. Jordan Davis
TUESDAY, JUNE 4
12 – 4 p.m. CMT Block Party Presented by Wendy’s Featuring Cassadee Pope, Brandon Lay and Lainey Wilson
Location: Schermerhorn Symphony Center Plaza
Free Frosties FOR EVERYONE! Wendy’s and CMT invite you to kick off the summer with the ultimate downtown block party, featuring live music and free food for the whole family. Festivities include performances and meet-and-greets with artists along with games, prizes and a chance to win tickets to the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday night.
The following artists are scheduled to perform:
• 12:15 p.m. Lainey Wilson
• 1:45 p.m. Brandon Lay
• 3:15 p.m. Cassadee Pope
8:30 p.m. CMT Crossroads Concert with Brooks & Dunn and Friends
Location: 5th & Broadway, outdoor stage – fans are encouraged to arrive early. Gates open at 7:00 p.m., first-come, first-served, standing room only.
Be a part of this iconic CMT music franchise as it tapes its next episode with Brooks & Dunn, featuring special guests Brett Young, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, Brandon Lancaster of LANCO, Luke Combs, Midland and more. Each artist will perform tracks from Brooks & Dunn’s No. 1 album,
REBOOT.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5
6-9:30 a.m. CMT Sweat with Barry’s Bootcamp in the Gulch
RSVP: EVENTBRITE
Get down before the world gets up! A one-of-a-kind morning workout event, CMT Sweat is the can’t-miss kickoff to the CMT Music Awards, powered by Barry’s Bootcamp. Join Barry’s trainers for an early-morning workout, and enjoy music mixed live by DJ Anthony Batista, swag giveaways, and a free healthy breakfast as they turn your early morning into the ultimate calorie-shredding exercise session.
Classes are at 6 a.m., 7:15 a.m., and 8:30 a.m. Must RSVP to attend.
12-4 p.m. CMT Block Party Presented by Wendy’s Featuring Hardy, Rachel Wammack and Ingrid Andress
Location: Schermerhorn Symphony Center Plaza
Another glorious day of FREE Wendy’s Frosties and grub! Wendy’s and CMT invite you to kick off the summer with the ultimate downtown block party, featuring live music and free food for the whole family. Festivities include performances and meet-and-greets with artists along with games, prizes and a chance to win tickets to the CMT Music Awards on that night!
The following artists are scheduled to perform:
• 12:15 p.m. Ingrid Andress
• 1:45 p.m. Rachel Wammack
• 3:15 p.m. Hardy
