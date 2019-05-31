CMT Music Awards Nominees Talk Chasing Music; Free Nashville Performance

</noscript> </div>

They, along with rising artists Jimmie Allen, Mitchell Tenpenny and Tenille Townes, head to the CMT Music Awards as nominees for breakthrough video of the year and each will make their award show performance debut on the Ram Trucks Side Stage when Little Big Town hosts the event live at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena June 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT.

In a new campaign for Ram Trucks, Davis showed how he chases his music on solo road-trips through the country with solid songwriting on the stereo in the form of his original, “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot.”

“Songs come from 100 different places,” Davis says. “I love to wake up early and sit by myself a little bit. It’s peaceful. To me, it’s where I find inspiration. The next thing you know, you’re on a song and you just kind of get into that moment you chase it until you finish it. And every once in a while, you’ve got to unplug, and you gotta go somewhere and slow down. And for me, it’s hopping in the truck, turning on music and taking off to the middle of nowhere.”

As a Louisiana native who was raised in a musical family, Davis says wouldn’t change anything about his road to success. He told CMT.com on Tuesday (May 28) at Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge in Nashville, Tenn. the network was a key component in grooming him into the artist he is today along with his father’s John Prine collection he grew up listening to on trips to the family deer camp.

“CMT is a major part of my love for country music,” Davis said. “I fell in love with waking up watching the Hot 20 Countdown. I remember one holiday a cousin of mine bet me that I didn’t know to every word to every lyric of all 20 songs on Hot 20 Countdown. I think we got to about 12 before we had to go do something, but I didn’t miss one. It’s such a key part of country music, and I’m happy to be a part of it.”

Davis and Tenpenny are part of an exclusive CMT Music Awards preview on an all new CMT Hot 20 Countdown, airing Saturday and Sunday (June 1-2) at 9 a.m. ET.

Voting to determine the winners in each category at the 2019 CMT Music Awards is underway at CMT.com through 11:59 p.m. ET on June 4. The top five video of the year finalists will be announced the morning of the show, and fans will be able to vote for their favorites in the category all day and throughout the special at CMT.com and via Twitter.

Join the conversation by following @CMT and @RamTrucks on Twitter and Instagram, using hashtag #CMTawards and liking the CMT Music Awards and Ram Rucks on Facebook.