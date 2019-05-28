Music

How Country Artists Become a Force Behind the Forces

CMT Invites Fans to Join USO Warrior Week
by 5/28/2019

A perennial theme that runs rampant in country music is its longstanding respect for the U.S. military serving at home and overseas.

There have been several examples throughout the last decade of country stars being a Force Behind the Forces by performing for those who serve through the USO. Army veteran Craig Morgan completed his 10th USO tour in April 2018. Kellie Pickler has a star tattoo for every military entertainment tour she’s completed. Trace Adkins is another staunch patriot who is a USO tour vet. By 2012, Toby Keith had participated in more than 210 USO events for the troops.

