Music How Country Artists Become a Force Behind the Forces CMT Invites Fans to Join USO Warrior Week by Lauren Tingle 5/28/2019 A perennial theme that runs rampant in country music is its longstanding respect for the U.S. military serving at home and overseas. There have been several examples throughout the last decade of country stars being a Force Behind the Forces by performing for those who serve through the USO. Army veteran Craig Morgan completed his 10th USO tour in April 2018. Kellie Pickler has a star tattoo for every military entertainment tour she's completed. Trace Adkins is another staunch patriot who is a USO tour vet. By 2012, Toby Keith had participated in more than 210 USO events for the troops. Join CMT as a Force Behind the Forces and do your part to support and strengthen our service members. Donate directly to the USO through USO.org/Force. Your contribution will ensure that the USO continues its programming and services for our military families and service members. Or visit USO.org/Force and share a message today. Send words of encouragement and thanks to the men and women who make so many sacrifices to protect our freedom. As the military charity of choice, the USO encourages all military supporters to be a Force Behind the Forces®, a strong network that stands behind our Armed Forces. To shrink the military-civilian divide and to support the organization's mission to strengthen through connection – the tradition of USO Entertainment tours continues to have a tremendous impact on the morale and resiliency of our men and women in uniform. Through stage comedy shows, concerts, meet-and-greets, unit visits and other interactive events the USO helps to bring a piece of home to our service members and their families stationed stateside and overseas.