How Country Artists Become a Force Behind the Forces

As the military charity of choice, the USO encourages all military supporters to be a Force Behind the Forces®, a strong network that stands behind our Armed Forces.

To shrink the military-civilian divide and to support the organization’s mission to strengthen through connection – the tradition of USO Entertainment tours continues to have a tremendous impact on the morale and resiliency of our men and women in uniform.

Through stage comedy shows, concerts, meet-and-greets, unit visits and other interactive events the USO helps to bring a piece of home to our service members and their families stationed stateside and overseas.