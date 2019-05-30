Luke Bryan Reveals New Farm Tour Dates in Midwest

Luke Bryan slowing down? Never in a million years.

Just as the superstar puts the finishing touches on his Sunset Repeat Tour that launches in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the BB&T Pavilion today (May 31,) He’s already announcing more touring plans for this fall.

Bryan’s eleventh consecutive Farm Tour is set to play in the harvest fields of six never-before played farms from September 26 to October 5 where Luke will set up stages in the fields of local farmers across those states.

That’s right, Midwesterners. He’s coming for YOU. Michigan, Kansas, Ohio, Wisconson, you are all on deck for a party.

“The idea behind this tour is to bring full production concerts to small towns that would not see larger scale shows,” Luke shared in a statement.

“Growing up in rural Georgia we had to drive to larger cities to see concerts,” he continued. “It is so exciting to watch each of these shows being built like a small city in itself in the empty pasture land of these farms. We can feel the pride from the people in these towns as well as the farmers and it takes everyone coming together to pull them off!”

Tickets for Bayer Presents Luke Bryan Farm Tour 2019 go on sale June 6 at 10 AM local time at www.lukebryan.com/FarmTour. Presale tickets for Luke’s Fan Club (the Nut House) and fan App are also available beginning June 3 at https://www.lukebryan.com/all-access-pass.

Bayer, one of the tour’s sponsors, is still promoting their #HeresToTheFarmer campaign. For every hashtag share, Bayer will donate a meal to a hungry American through Feeding America®. Over the past few years, close to 3 million meals have been donated and over $180,000 went to area food banks and local farmers in each of the tour cities.

Now you’ll want to stay mindful of those dates because this tour is guaranteed to sell out fast.

Bayer Presents Luke Bryan Farm Tour 2019

9/26 Marshall, WI Statz Bros. Farm

9/27 Richland, MI Stafford Farms

9/28 Pleasantville, OH Miller Family Farms

10/3 Louisburg, KS MC Farms

10/4 Douglass, KS Flying B Ranch

10/5 Norman, OK Adkins Farm