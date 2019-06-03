CMT Music Awards Adds Toby Keith, Cole Swindell and Celebrity Presenters

Rehearsals are underway for the 2019 CMT Music Awards and two of the genres toughest stars will collaborate live onstage for the first time when Little Big Town hosts the show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday (June 5) at 8 p.m. ET.
Toby Keith will deliver the awards show debut of his newest single “That’s Country Bro” and welcome Cole Swindell onstage to perform one of the Big Dog Daddy’s iconic hits.
This is the last call to vote and determine the winners in each category. Voting is underway at CMT.com through 11:59 p.m. ET on June 4. The top five video of the year finalists will be announced the morning of the show, and fans will be able to vote for their favorites in the category all day and throughout the special at CMT.com and via Twitter.