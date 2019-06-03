CMT Music Awards Adds Toby Keith, Cole Swindell and Celebrity Presenters

Rehearsals are underway for the 2019 CMT Music Awards and two of the genres toughest stars will collaborate live onstage for the first time when Little Big Town hosts the show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Wednesday (June 5) at 8 p.m. ET.

Toby Keith will deliver the awards show debut of his newest single “That’s Country Bro” and welcome Cole Swindell onstage to perform one of the Big Dog Daddy’s iconic hits.

This is the last call to vote and determine the winners in each category. Voting is underway at CMT.com through 11:59 p.m. ET on June 4. The top five video of the year finalists will be announced the morning of the show, and fans will be able to vote for their favorites in the category all day and throughout the special at CMT.com and via Twitter.



This year’s CMT Awards boasts a record-breaking number of performing artists and will include additional surprise guests on the live telecast. Tickets to the CMT Awards are available through Ticketmaster. Here are all the celebrity presenters confirmed to appear throughout the night: Bobby Bones Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

CMT’s Katie Cook Jason Davis/FilmMagic

CMT’s Cody Alan

Lindsay Ell Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT Nominee for collaborative video of the year with Brantley Gilbert for “What Happens In A Small Town.”

Brantley Gilbert Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT Nominee for collaborative video of the year with Ell for “What Happens In A Small Town.”

Michelle Monaghan James Devaney/Getty Images

Carly Pearce Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Midland Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Nominated for group of the year for “Burn Out.”

This is Us’ Chris Sullivan Maarten de Boer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Hunter Hayes Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jessie James Decker Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Jimmie Allen Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Julia Michaels Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp

Keifer Sutherland Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Maddie & Tae Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Michael Ray Steve Jennings/WireImage

MTV’s JWoww George Pimentel/Getty Images

Trisha Yearwood Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Kate Bosworth Daniele Venturelli/WireImage




