PHOTOS: Florida Georgia Line’s Revival at the Ryman

Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard had the country boy charm cranked all the way up throughout their headlining debut at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday (May 29).

Heavy on their most popular hits, the 90-minute concert was an invitation-only thrill ride that felt like a revival.

“There’s so much history on this stage,” Hubbard said before “Dirt.” “Let’s take it to church and make another memory.”

Onstage and off, Hubbard and Kelley always show the utmost respect for the fans and supporters who helped assist their rise to fame. The brims of their hats shielded their eyes from the stage lights and allowed them to make eye contact with every person throughout the hall. At times during their performance, they would give a visual “What’s up,” with a head nod and wave to a longtime industry colleague rocking out in the pews.

But the night’s most magical moment came courtesy of a lady Hubbard called Ms. Terry. Before “Meant to Be,” Hubbard scanned the audience looking for a fan to sing Bebe Rexha’s part. Hubbard picked Ms. Terry from the crowd after spotting her sing as much as he and Kelley were onstage. Right on cue, Ms. Terry flowed into Rexha’s part with ease and the unforgettable concert moment was met with deafening applause from the crowd.

The packed house was a mix of fans of all ages and Music Row friends including collaborator, Canaan Smith, who co-wrote Dig Your Roots’ “Grow Old.” The night was hosted by SiriusXM, which the first media outlet to support the duo’s breakout hit, “Cruise.”

Florida Georgia Line head to the 2019 CMT Music Awards with two nominations for video and duo of the year for “Simple.”

Voting to determine the winners in each category at the 2019 CMT Music Awards is underway at CMT.com through 11:59 p.m. ET on June 4. The top five video of the year finalists will be announced the morning of the show, and fans will be able to vote for their favorites in the category all day and throughout the special at CMT.com and via Twitter.

Little Big Town host the 2019 CMT Music Awards live from Nashville June 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CMT. Tickets to the show are available through Ticketmaster.



