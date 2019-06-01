TV

Carolina Country Music Fest Returns to Myrtle Beach June 6-9

Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line and Thomas Rhett to Headline Fifth Anniversary Event
by 38m ago

The fifth annual Carolina Country Music Fest will descend on Myrtle Beach, S.C., June 6-9, and CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown will be there for all the fun in the sun.

Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line and Thomas Rhett will headline the four-day event. The McDonald’s® Thursday Night Kick-Off Concert Powered by MyrtleBeach.com, presented by Carolina Cool starts the event Thursday (June 7) with performances by Alabama, Morgan Evans, Travis Denning, American Idol alum Gyth Rigdon and Dee Jay Silver.

Brothers Osborne, Randy Houser, Jimmie Allen, High Valley, Dan + Shay, Cam, Delta Rae, Mitchell Tenpenny, Dustin Lynch, Midland, Dylan Schneider, John Gurney, Filmore and Matt Stell are among the more than 30 acts booked to perform.

