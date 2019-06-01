Carolina Country Music Fest Returns to Myrtle Beach June 6-9

</noscript> </div>

Katie Cook and Cody Alan will be on location with Hot 20 filming all the action from behind the scenes and onstage for a future episode as part of CMT’s summer programming. The countdown airs Saturdays and Sundays at 9 a.m. ET.

Mark “Oz” Geist, one of the men of the Annex Security Team that fought in the Battle of Benghazi, Libya, will be on site for book signings, meet-and-greets and a special presentation on Saturday (June 8). He served 12 years in the Marine Corps then became a Deputy Sheriff in Teller County, Co.

Other activities include two pyrotechnics shows sponsored by ZYN Smokeless Tobacco following June 7-8’s headliners. World-class vendors on site will be USAA, the American Wall of Gratitude, the Nissan Titan Tailgate and Redd’s Food Truck Park.

Passes for four-day general admission start at $229. One-day, two-day and three-day packages are also available through the festival’s website. There are discounted tickets for active or former military, first responders, firefighters, police/sheriff/corrections officers and homeland security personnel. VIP packages are available while they last.

The official Carolina Country Music Fest’s app has the full schedule, and it’s available through Apple’s app store and Google Play. The app has a cool friend finder feature in case friends and family get separated from one another.

Starting Friday (June 7) gates open at 1 p.m. and close at 11:30 p.m. The gates for Thursday’s (June 6) kickoff concert open at 6 p.m. and close at 11:30 p.m. Connect with hotels and other travel needs through the Myrtle Beach website.

All bags brought into the festival grounds must be made of clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC, and must not be larger than 12” x 6” x 12” in size. While bags will be available on site, it’s recommended to acquire a bag ahead of time (such as at policyhandbags.com). The only exception to that will be for small clutch bags (which are roughly the size of your hand; no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”) and bags which are used to hold medically necessary items.