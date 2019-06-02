Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

You may have spent your weekend getting ready for this week’s journey to Nashville for the CMT Music Awards and the CMA Music Festival, but the country artists were busy with their own kind of getting ready.

Like Miranda Lambert, who showed off her new fur babies Miranda, Brendan and McLoughlin.

And Lee Ann Womack, who wanted to take all of her fans home with her from San Marcos, Texas. Luke Bryan went to New Jersey to kick off his Sunset Repeat tour. Tim McGraw spent some time rehearsing for a different kind of tour. Cassadee Pope shared some worries about her dehydrated fans. Old Dominion had an emotional night in Virginia Beach. Jon Langston found a way to connect with the littlest fan at a meet and greet. Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany showed off some chunky, sandy baby toes. Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne were as bummed as their fans about a power outage that forced a show cancellation. Keith Urban used Facebook for a fan Q&A and song request session, because that’s what he was jonesing for. And Rita Wilson detailed the sad-but-empowering story behind “New Girl,” about the conversation between a wife and her husband’s mistress.

My mom and I founded @MuttNation Foundation 10 years ago. Our dream has always been for every pet to have a forever home. Mom’s a great matchmaker and she’ll help you find the perfect dog at our #CMAFest adoption event!#CMAMuttSpotlight : Miranda, Brendan and Mcloughlin pic.twitter.com/GeFgjFhJ9L — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) June 1, 2019

Last night at @CheathamStreet! ❤️ I wanted to take every single person there home with me : Lisa Janacek pic.twitter.com/PaAmwWRvZA — Lee Ann Womack (@leeannwomack) June 1, 2019

Thanks for letting us kick off #SunsetRepeatTour Camden NJ pic.twitter.com/Pz1cmBUKUh — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) June 1, 2019

Good day with @jmeacham and the boys rehearsing for the book tour! Can’t wait!#songsofamericabook pic.twitter.com/WynSiXZc5H — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) May 31, 2019

Stopped my set twice today due to people passing out. Please hydrate at these festivals, guys. I love to party as much as the next person but please don’t forget to drink some good ole H2O. Just want you all safe and sound ❤️ — Cassadee Pope (@CassadeePope) June 2, 2019

As we were preparing for our show yesterday in #VirginiaBeach we learned of the tragedy that was occurring just miles away. It was a strange and emotional night on stage but, I’ll forever be grateful we have this song to sing to one another in times like these. @PatrioticFest pic.twitter.com/6XHD15BzK8 — Old Dominion (@OldDominion) June 1, 2019

The young man said “I want one too” lol so VIP meet and greets tradition continues no matter what your driver license says #2percentmilk pic.twitter.com/KjLUYys3OU — Jon Langston (@JonTLangston) June 2, 2019

incredibly bummed out about the weather knocking out power to the amphitheater here in cincy. being told no power for 5 hours. have to cancel. asked for the first available date to come back and that is this sunday. thanks cincinnati… so sorry. – https://t.co/40Q1CIXtzN — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) May 31, 2018

Hate that the show is canceled tonight at @riverbendpnc due to a power outage. Was looking forward to playing tonight. However, the show is rescheduled to the same time Sunday night. Tonight’s tickets will be honored. Mother Nature won the battle but not the war. ☔️ — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) May 31, 2018

A dear friend of mine found out that her husband had been cheating on her. Most people don't imagine having a conversation with that person they were cheated on with. The song "New Girl" off of my album Halfway To Home, is about what that conversation might sound like. pic.twitter.com/d7TT1dHQ7D — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) May 29, 2019