Is There Any Nashville Stage Blake Shelton Didn’t Play Last Weekend?

He was everywhere, man.

On Friday night (May 31), Blake Shelton absolutely owned Nashville’s Lower Broadway.

He was there mainly to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Musicians on Call charity. But he stuck around after that to make a surprise appearance at his Ole Red restaurant and bar just about four blocks away.

At the Musicians on Call event, the Tennessean reported that he played for over an hour, brought Lauren Alaina to the stage to duet on his “Lonely Tonight,” and dropped off a check for $10,000 while he was there. (In 1999, it was rocker Nils Lofgren who played the very first Musicians on Call show at Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York City.)

When that party was over, Shelton got himself over to Ole Red to perform “God’s Country,” which the fans, tourists and locals never saw coming. He sang the song with Devin Dawson, one of the songwriters who penned the tune for Shelton. Their performance was filmed for the upcoming CMA Music Festival’s TV special that will air later this summer.

There’s no word on where Shelton went from Ole Red, or where he will pop up next. But he does have a show scheduled on June 8 in Columbus, Ohio. And in the meantime, you can share your idea of what God’s country means to you with the photo generator on his website.