BACKSTAGE: Kelsea Ballerini Says It’s Time to Ramp It Up

During the CMT Music Awards rehearsals on Monday (June 3), Kelsea Ballerini spent some time with us backstage to talk about the performance she was prepping for Wednesday night’s big show.

She revealed a few key details, but didn’t give too much away. So no spoiler alerts here.

“We’re about to go in an rehearse for ’Miss Me More,'” Ballerini said. “And you know last year at the CMTs, we did ’I Hate Love Songs,’ and it was very stripped, it was very casual, chill.”

(She’s right. It was very chill.)



"So this year we've gotta ramp it back up. So it'll be glittery. And maybe there is a glittery fire situation," she shared. Ballerini also talked about being a fan sitting in the nosebleeds at the CMA Music Fest — a few years before she was the one on the stage — and it seem like that's exactly the kind of fan she's hoping to reach with her music this year. We cannot wait to see your glittery performance, @KelseaBallerini! ✨ Tune into the 2019 #CMTawards on Wednesday, June 5 at 8/7c to watch it LIVE! pic.twitter.com/kbsUjCeUnx — CMT (@CMT) June 4, 2019 The CMT Music Awards will broadcast live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday night (June 5) at 8 p.m. ET.




