BACKSTAGE: Kelsea Ballerini Says It’s Time to Ramp It Up

by Alison Bonaguro
50m ago
During the CMT Music Awards rehearsals on Monday (June 3), Kelsea Ballerini spent some time with us backstage to talk about the performance she was prepping for Wednesday night’s big show.
She revealed a few key details, but didn’t give too much away. So no spoiler alerts here.
“We’re about to go in an rehearse for ’Miss Me More,'” Ballerini said. “And you know last year at the CMTs, we did ’I Hate Love Songs,’ and it was very stripped, it was very casual, chill.”
(She’s right. It was very chill.)
Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com
.