Video of the Year Finalists Revealed for 2019 CMT Music Awards

Fan-voting narrowed the night’s top category down to videos by Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Keith Urban featuring Julia Michaels, Kelsea Ballerini and Luke Combs.

Underwood brings fierce competition as the most awarded artist in CMT Music Awards history with 18 wins. Voting to determine the video of the year winner continues through the show on Twitter. To vote, users will need to tweet #CMTawards with each artist’s voting hashtag.

Here are the final nominees for video of the year and their voting hashtags:

Carrie Underwood, “Cry Pretty” #VoteCarrie

Kane Brown, “Good as You” #VoteKane

Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels, “Coming Home” #VoteKeith

Kelsea Ballerini, “Miss Me More” #VoteKelsea

Luke Combs, “She Got the Best of Me” #VoteLuke

This year’s CMT Awards — country music’s loudest party — boasts a record-breaking number of performing artists.

It’s the only place in Nashville this week where fans will see the awards show return of Tanya Tucker in a live collaboration with Brandi Carlile, a taste of Brett Young and Boyz II Men’s CMT Crossroads concert, Thomas Rhett’s performance with Little Big Town and New Orleans treasure, Trombone Shorty, the awards show debut of Sheryl Crow’s new single featuring Maren Morris, and the CMT Music Awards return of Toby Keith in a live collaboration with Cole Swindell.

The video of the year finalists, Little Big Town, Jimmie Allen, Luke Bryan, Dan + Shay, Jordan Davis, Runaway June, Mitchell Tenpenny, Tenille Townes, Morgan Wallen and Zac Brown Band are also confirmed to perform.

The celebrity presenters are Allen, Bobby Bones, Katie Cook, Cody Alan, Lindsay Ell, Brantley Gilbert, Michelle Monaghan, Carly Pearce, Midland, This is Us’ Chris Sullivan, Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland, Hunter Hayes, Jessie James Decker, Julia Michaels, Keifer Sutherland, Maddie & Tae, Michael Ray, MTV’s JWoww, Trisha Yearwood and Kate Bosworth.

Little Big Town hosts the 2019 CMT Music Awards live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena at 8 p.m. ET.

A limited number of tickets to the CMT Awards are available through Ticketmaster.

Join the conversation by following @CMT on Twitter and Instagram, using hashtag #CMTawards and liking the CMT Music Awards on Facebook.