Tonight is the night, fans. The 2019 CMT Music Awards are only hours away, and just believe us when we tell you it’s a night full of moments you won’t want to miss.

From superstar performances to surprises appearances…and of course, the fashion, you’ll want to get your snacks and beverages ready and stay close to this blast of a broadcast.

To help countdown the moments until Nashville’s biggest summer party kicks off, we’re counting down a few of the moments scheduled for tonight’s show that you will not want to miss, in no particular order.

Brandi Carlile + Tanya Tucker Jason Kempin/Getty Images for for Essential Broadcast Media, LLC We were so hoping this would happen, especially after Carlile announced her producing partnership with Tucker on a brand-new album. It will be absolutely phenomenal, and with these two, there’s no tellin’ what might happen. The party follows Tanya, and we can’t wait to see it all!

Carrie Underwood at the Parthenon Sam Morris Underwood will take the stage tonight, but it won’t be the Bridgestone mainstage. The superstar will perform LIVE during the show at the Parthenon monument at Nashville’s Centennial Park. Fans at home, you’ll see it as part of the show, but Nashville fans who want a first-hand look and front row seat, here’s how.

The Hollywood Stars Come Out Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Maarten de Boer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Part of the evening’s fun is always seeing stars from the other coast coming to join the fun. The biggest names in film and television, and pop/hip-hop are always a treat when they “go a little country” in Nashville. This year, actors Michelle Monaghan, Kate Bosworth, Kiefer Sutherland, Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland, This is Us’ Chris Sullivan, MTV’s JWoww and singer Julia Michaels will all present during the evening. Yeehaw, y’all!

The Collaborations Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT; Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT Carlile and Tucker aren’t the only stars teaming up to make musical magic. Other collaborations throughout the evening will include performances from Toby Keith and Cole Swindell, Little Big Town and Thomas Rhett with Trombone Shorty, Maren Morris and Sheryl Crow, and Brett Young with CMT’s Crossroads partners Boyz II Men and more to come! Bring it on!

The Fashion Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic We would be remiss if we didn’t mention the glitz and glamour of the evening, both on the red carpet and during the telecast. There are always moments of “WOW,” “Holy Smokes,” and pure fun. And with Little Big Town hosting, you know it will be a revolving wardrobe smorgasbord of fabulousness. (We’re looking at YOU, KAREN.)

The 2019 CMT Music Awards air LIVE tonight, June 5 at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT on CMT.

