Remember Blake Shelton’s Epic Speech from the 2018 CMT Music Awards?

The finalists for this year’s “Video of the Year” honors are in, y’all! Fan-voting narrowed the 2019 CMT Music Awards’ top category down to videos by Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Keith Urban featuring Julia Michaels, Kelsea Ballerini, and Luke Combs.
But before we crown a new “Video of the Year” winner at tonight’s show, let’s take a look back at last year’s winner: the legend himself, ol’ Blake Shelton.
Shelton took home the night’s top honors in 2018 for his beyond fantastic video “I’ll Name The Dogs.” But what made this moment tops in our book was truly his words of encouragement to the next generation of country music.