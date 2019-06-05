Remember Blake Shelton’s Epic Speech from the 2018 CMT Music Awards?

</noscript> </div>

“I might be one of the last old guys that are excited to embrace and be excited about the new generation coming up…so good!”

What a perfect end to the night. So, who will take home the coveted “Video of the Year” award this year? It’s up to you!

Voting to determine the video of the year winner continues through the show on Twitter. To vote, tweet #CMTawards with each artist’s voting hashtag.

Here are the final nominees for video of the year and their voting hashtags:

Carrie Underwood, “Cry Pretty” #VoteCarrie

Kane Brown, “Good as You” #VoteKane

Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels, “Coming Home” #VoteKeith

Kelsea Ballerini, “Miss Me More” #VoteKelsea

Luke Combs, “She Got the Best of Me” #VoteLuke

The 2019 CMT Music Awards air LIVE tonight, June 5 at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT on CMT.

