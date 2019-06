Did We Even Know Luke Combs Two Years Ago?

He Came in Like a Hurricane, Almost Without Warning

You might’ve heard of Luke Combs around this time two years ago. Then again, you might not have.

In 2017, Combs was nominated for a CMT Music Award for his “Hurricane” for breakthrough video of the year. And then again in 2018, his video for “When It Rains It Pours” was nominated for video of the year.

So what will happen next for Combs?

Probably a lot. His “She Got the Best of Me” video is nominated for the grand prize, video of the year this year. You can cast your vote here. And his collaboration with Leon Bridges on “Beautiful Crazy (From CMT Crossroads)” is up for CMT performance of the year.



It’s kind of mind-blowing to think about how everything that has happened for Combs happened very, very fast. The last time we caught up with him , he said he went from “Man, you know I’m not down with country right now” to “Man, the songs just aren’t that great” to paying off his student loans, giving his parents his Ford Fusion, and then most recently, flying to Stagecoach in a private plane.

And yet, Combs hasn’t really changed at all. He is still the guy who could easily be your college buddy, the guy who can shotgun a beer better than anyone, your low-key next door neighbor, or someone just trying to convince you that a long neck, ice cold beer never broke his heart.

We’re guessing that that sentiment will earn Combs another CMT Music Awards nomination in 2020.



Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.

This year’s CMT Music Awards will be broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday night (June 5) at 8 p.m. ET.