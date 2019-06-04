He Came in Like a Hurricane, Almost Without Warning

Did We Even Know Luke Combs Two Years Ago?

You might’ve heard of Luke Combs around this time two years ago. Then again, you might not have.

In 2017, Combs was nominated for a CMT Music Award for his “Hurricane” for breakthrough video of the year. And then again in 2018, his video for “When It Rains It Pours” was nominated for video of the year.

So what will happen next for Combs?

Probably a lot. His “She Got the Best of Me” video is nominated for the grand prize, video of the year this year. You can cast your vote here. And his collaboration with Leon Bridges on “Beautiful Crazy (From CMT Crossroads)” is up for CMT performance of the year.

