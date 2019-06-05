TV

2019 CMT Music Awards: The Winners

And the Belt Buckle Goes To...
by 6m ago

Little Big Town hosts the 2019 CMT Music Awards live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena tonight (June 5) at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

Voting to determine the video of the year winner continues through the show on Twitter. To vote, users will need to tweet #CMTawards with each artist’s voting hashtag.

Here are the final nominees for video of the year and their voting hashtags:

Carrie Underwood, “Cry Pretty” #VoteCarrie
Kane Brown, “Good as You” #VoteKane
Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels, “Coming Home” #VoteKeith
Kelsea Ballerini, “Miss Me More” #VoteKelsea
Luke Combs, “She Got the Best of Me” #VoteLuke

This year’s CMT Awards — country music’s loudest party — boasts a record-breaking number of performing artists.

Join the conversation by following @CMT on Twitter and Instagram, using hashtag #CMTawards and liking the CMT Music Awards on Facebook.

Here’s a complete list of winners:

Video of the Year:

Male Video of the Year:

Collaborative Video of the Year:

Female Video of the Year:

Group Video of the Year:

Duo Video of the Year:

Breakthrough Video of the Year:

CMT Performance of the Year:

Lauren Tingle is a Tennessean and storyteller who eats music for breakfast, lunch and dinner. When she’s not writing or rocking out, she enjoys yoga and getting lost in the great outdoors.