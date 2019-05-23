Why Are Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton Interviewing Each Other?

Remember when Blake Shelton invited Luke Bryan to help him christen his new music venue The Doghouse in Oklahoma and they drank Bloody Marys and they each headlined a show, with Bryan on May 23 and Shelton on May 24?

Well here’s what you didn’t see: behind the scenes, the two country stars interviewed each other while there were there in Oklahoma, and on Wednesday (June 5), Good Morning America aired the highlights from the Q&A and their tour of Tishomingo.

Favorite food?

Bryan: Movie popcorn

Shelton: Chicken-fried steak

Song you sing in the shower?

Bryan: The Star-Spangled Banner

Shelton: An old one. (That’s all he can remember about his shower song.)

They switch gears for a while and sample some of the fare at Shelton’s Ole Red Tishomingo, with the aforementioned Bloody Marys and a trio of tacos, then they stop by Shelton’s mom’s shop Junk Stars for a group hug.

The store, if you go, is probably the only place in Oklahoma with an extensive collection of vintage Blake Shelton merch and leather pistol earrings and a guitar covered in beer bottle caps that was handmade by Shelton’s mom Dorothy. It’s located at Kemp and Main, just 200 feet away from Ole Red.