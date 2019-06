Whew, it was a hot one, that Kane Brown performance!

The country star and “Male Video of the Year” winner took the outdoor Broadway Stage at the 2019 CMT Music Awards and kept it true blue country for the crowd of fans in the streets and at home.



John Shearer/WireImage

The singer and his expectant wife Katelyn Jae walked the red carpet together, and honestly, they couldn’t be sweeter, could they? Look at that precious baby bump. These two will be great parents. Here’s to a great date night for them!