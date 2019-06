See Her Stunning Performance During the 2019 CMT Music Awards

She said it wouldn’t be as low-key as last year’s performance, and for a brief moment, we wondered what Kelsea Ballerini was planning for her highly-anticipated performance of “Miss Me More.

But she turned it up to eleven, and there was nothing stripped down about this fiery performance.

Posted up perfectly between a pair of wings, Ballerini was a little bit of angel with a saucy side ready to reclaim her time. And we were here for every single bit of it.



Yassss, queen!

And of course, her King, hubby Morgan Evans, was in the crowd and on the carpet supporting her all night.

Aren’t these two the cutest?

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for CMT

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images