The Superstar Crushed It During The 2019 CMT Music Awards

We’re with you, Julia Michaels. We also absolutely love Keith Urban.

And at the 2019 CMT Music Awards, we were reminded of just one of the reasons why when the Grammy-winner absolutely nailed his performance of “We Were.” Check it out!



Urban kept it cool and understated with a dark stage and backlighting that created the perfect vibe.

And a big congratulations to these two for taking home “Collaborative Video of the Year” with “Coming Home.”

ason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

eff Kravitz/FilmMagic for CMT